Supplemental Health Care Recognized As Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms For 2025 By Staffing Industry Analysts

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is proud to announce its inclusion among the Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms and Largest Staffing Firms in the United States for 2025, as recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). This honor reflects SHC's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in connecting highly qualified healthcare and school professionals with opportunities nationwide.

With over forty years of experience in the industry, SHC has evolved from a specialized behavioral health staffing provider into a nationally respected leader in comprehensive workforce solutions. The company's dedication to clinical expertise, exceptional service, and forward-thinking, technology-driven initiatives has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner for healthcare and education organizations of all sizes.

SHC offers an expansive suite of services, encompassing per diem, travel, and permanent placement staffing, as well as managed services and workforce solutions. By leveraging an extensive network of skilled healthcare and school professionals, SHC ensures effective talent matching, enabling healthcare facilities and educational institutions to achieve enhanced patient and student outcomes as well as operational efficiency.

This recognition from Staffing Industry Analysts is a testament to the caring professionals and innovative thinkers who make SHC the place where caring hearts thrive. Looking ahead, SHC remains committed to supporting behavioral health, education, and healthcare across the continuum of care.

About Staffing Industry Analysts

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Its proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor.

SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services.

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students. SHC is proud to deliver world-class service and career options to our clinicians, a range of dynamic workforce solutions to our clients, and a supportive atmosphere to our corporate teams. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive.

