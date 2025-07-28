BRILLIANT CARATS: Redefining The Future Of Luxury With Personalized Lab-Grown Diamonds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRILLIANT CARATS is proud to unveil the Nexus collection , a bold tribute to love that uplifts rather than confines. Inspired by the free flight of a kite, each ring is designed to symbolize freedom, trust, and the invisible connection between two souls. But Nexus is more than just a beautiful set of custom lab-grown diamond rings. It reflects a deeper shift in the world of luxury: people are not just buying beautiful jewelry, but searching for something meaningful. According to Deloitte's 2024 report , 80% of shoppers are more likely to choose brands that offer personalized experiences. With Nexus, BRILLIANT CARATS redefines what it means to be luxurious, putting story, sustainability, and self-expression at the heart of every design. Whether for brides, minimalists, environmentalists, professionals, or self-gifters , the Nexus collection speaks to those who want jewelry with purpose.







Beauty Without Sacrifice: The Birth of Ethical Brilliance

BRILLIANT CARATS was born from a moment of reckoning. As a fifth-generation jeweler, founder Skylar grew up surrounded by the romance of diamonds-until she saw the harsh realities behind them: polluted rivers, destroyed forests, and exploited miners. One night, staring at a 3-carat mined diamond, she asked herself,“How can something so beautiful cause so much harm?” Back home, she began asking the same question many modern consumers now face: What if luxury didn't have to cost the Earth-and could still reflect who we are?







This belief became the foundation of BRILLIANT CARATS and its mission: Ethical Brilliance. Every diamond is lab-grown through zero-impact cultivation and powered entirely by renewable energy. There's no mining, no harm-just full transparency with real-time tracking of each stone's origin. Beauty should be without compromise

Beyond the Sparkle: Jewelry That Reflects You







In 2025, diamonds are no longer just about sparkle-they're about meaning. According to the 2025 jewelry marketing trend report , more people now choose pieces that reflect their personal stories, life milestones, and identity. Mass-produced pieces no longer satisfy a generation that values self-expression and emotional depth. BRILLIANT CARAT is leading this shift.







From the start, BRILLIANT CARATS rejected the“one-size-fits-all” approach to luxury. A viral TikTok, with over 12 million views, captured the frustration perfectly:“Why does my $9,000 necklace only work with three outfits?” That frustration hit home. Traditional jewelry wasn't made for real, changing lives. For founder Skylar, that moment was a wake-up call. She didn't want to just make jewelry-she wanted to rewrite the rules.

At BRILLIANT CARATS, every design begins with the wearer. The Nexus collection is a perfect example. Its modular ring system lets you mix, match, and stack based on your mood, outfit, or journey. Each set includes a main ring and two modular companion bands that can be worn solo or together. From brides celebrating new beginnings to professionals honoring hard-earned achievements, stackable pieces are made to grow with you, showing your personal storytelling, spiritual symbolism, and everyday elegance.

Brilliance for Every Day, Not Just for Special Days







“As a jeweler and a woman, I believe the finest jewelry shouldn't just adorn you-it should reflect your values, your freedom, and your care for the planet,” says Skylar, founder of BRILLIANT CARATS.“We also believe diamonds shouldn't be saved for anniversaries. You deserve to wear brilliance every day. That's why we use lab-grown diamonds with the same sparkle and strength as mined ones-at just one-tenth the cost.”

The Nexus Collection is crafted for every moment-whether it's an engagement, a wedding, a special night out, or simply your everyday look. With prices starting at $500, it brings sustainable, personalized luxury within reach. Explore the full Nexus collection now at and discover how BRILLIANT CARATS is redefining the future of fine jewelry-one meaningful piece at a time.

