Canon Celebrates 20Th Anniversary Of EOS 5 Interchangeable-Lens Digital Camera Series
|Product name
|Release date*
|EOS 5D
|September 2005
|EOS 5D Mark II
|November 2008
|EOS 5D Mark III
|March 2012
|EOS 5Ds
|June 2015
|EOS 5Ds R
|June 2015
|EOS 5D Mark IV
|September 2016
|EOS R5
|July 2020
|EOS R5 Mark II
|August 2024
About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at and connect with us on LinkedIn at .
1 Among DSLR cameras with image sensors that are equivalent to 35mm film as of February 6, 2015, according to a Canon survey
2 Only among interchangeable-lens digital cameras sold as of July 8, 2020, according to a Canon survey
3 8K (29.97fps/25.00fps). Only when selecting“No crop”
* Refers to release date in Japan
† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.CONTACT: Eloise Pisano Canon U.S.A., Inc. ...
