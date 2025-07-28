[Latest] Global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.90 Billion By 2034 At A 13.46% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.94 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.20 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 6.90 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 13.46% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are TEKTRONIX Inc., Fluke Biomedical, Transcat Biomedical, NS Medical Systems, JM Test Systems, Godrej Enterprises, NES Group Medical, Helix, Angelus Medical and Optical, Essco Calibration Lab, SIMCO Electronics, Technical Maintenance Inc., Ametek Test & Calibration, Calyx, Agilent Technologies, Allied Biomedical Services and others. Austin, TX, USA, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service (In-house, Third-party Services, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034 ” in its research database. -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=468b70b8-6b7d-47f0-b6e3-0b9f074f88dd&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/468b70b8-6b7d-47f0-b6e3-0b9f074f88dd/global-medical-equipment-calibration-services-market-2025-2034-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market 2025 – 2034 (By Billion).png" width="668" />

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.94 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.20 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.90 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.46% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market @ Overview As per the industry experts at CMI, the global medical equipment calibration services market is likely to witness a double-digit CAGR in the forecast period. This could be attributed to the rise in reliance on reliable and precise medical equipment as a part of digital transformation. Also, the emerging markets are increasingly using refurbished medical equipment, thereby assuring timely calibration. Calibration on a regular basis helps in the prevention of errors related to diagnostics and treatment options, which could prove to be detrimental to the patient otherwise. Calibrating the medical equipment optimizes device performance coupled with prolonging the lifespan of the product. Key Trends & Drivers Increase in Healthcare Spending and Strict Regulations to Determine Growth: Healthcare spending is on an exponential rise at the global level, which is resulting in higher investment in medical equipment and ultimately higher demand for calibration services for maintaining performance and precision. Also, certifying agencies and regulatory bodies do mandate medical devices' regular calibration for ensuring patient safety and quality control, thereby fueling the market further. Request a Customized Copy of the Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Report @ Rising Adoption of Refurbished Equipment to Catalyze the Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market: Rise in adoption of various refurbished equipment across healthcare facilities is one of the direct consequences of cost benefits. The healthcare providers have started realizing that the same refurbished equipment, if properly calibrated and maintained, is capable of providing the same level of reliability and performance as the new one, thereby rendering it a feasible alternative. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.20 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 6.90 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 1.94 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 13.46% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Service, End-use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Medical Equipment Calibration Services report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:



Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Medical Equipment Calibration Services report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Report @

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Need for precise diagnostics as well as treatments does drive calibration devices demand. Standards and regulations do mandate calibration on a regular basis, thereby driving demand for calibration services. Healthcare facilities are outsourcing the calibration services to several specialized vendors. Also, medical equipment such as CT scanners and MRIs needs specialized calibration services.

Weaknesses: Higher cost of advanced calibration equipment acts as a barrier to small-size healthcare facilities. Also, a dearth of trained engineers and technicians providing calibration services could limit the expansion of the market. Certain underdeveloped economies are also subject to a lack of awareness amongst the consumers and healthcare professionals regarding the need for regular calibration.

Opportunities: Integration of AI and IoT in calibration is capable of improving precision and efficiency, thereby creating opportunities. Expansion of the market for refurbished medical equipment does necessitate calibration services. Collaborations between medical device manufacturers and calibration service providers could create numerous bundled solutions, thereby improving market penetration.

Threats: Alterations in standards and regulations could create uncertainty and adversely affect demand for specified calibration services. Rising reliance on the digital technologies in the calibration process does introduce cybersecurity risks that are required to be addressed.

Request a Customized Copy of the Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Report @

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Medical Equipment Calibration Services market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Medical Equipment Calibration Services market forward?

What are the Medical Equipment Calibration Services Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Medical Equipment Calibration Services market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Medical Equipment Calibration Services Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

Regional Perspective

The medical equipment calibration services market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America

North America leads the medical equipment calibration services market. This could be reasoned with the U.S. housing sophisticated healthcare system and adhering to stringent regulations. Medical devices are calibrated at periodic intervals under the Federal law for compliance and operating permissions such as ISO 13485. Calibration services are used by the diagnostic centers, healthcare centers, and research institutes for ventilators, imaging systems, and infusion pumps. One of the discrete features of the market in the U.S. is that of independent contractors increasingly using calibration.

Europe

Europe is led by the U.K. in the medical equipment calibration services market. The U.K.'s market is driven by NHS policies that focus on supervision and compliance within the healthcare settings. Diagnostic devices (ventilators, imaging systems, etc.) abide by stringent calibration precision requirements owing to considerations of patient safety. The calibration services are being outsourced to the third parties, thanks to the lower costs. Eurofins (erstwhile British Calibration Service) and TÜV SÜD are known for significantly contributing toward provision of calibration aids for the healthcare system of the U.K.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific is led by China due to the country using modern diagnostic and therapeutic devices that provide a higher level of reliability and precision. Furthermore, higher incidences of chronic ailments such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes do raise the requirement for precise diagnostics along with professional-grade calibration tools. WIKA is addressing the requirement with the other regional suppliers by making provisions for diagnostic equipment calibration services and life support, which is pushing the market further.

LAMEA

Brazil is the torchbearer for LATAM's medical equipment calibration services market owing to healthy investments in the healthcare facilities along with prime focus on safety of patients. South Africa leads MEA's market due to increasing modernization of healthcare. Also, outsourcing to the third parties is gaining popularity due to reduction of overhead. Also, tightened regulations on one hand have raised the requirement for accurate calibration as they provide quality assurance.

Request a Customized Copy of the Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Report @

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: ...

Browse the full “ Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service (In-house, Third-party Services, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=4df881fa-48ff-4e00-9a04-9f53ea194f8c&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4df881fa-48ff-4e00-9a04-9f53ea194f8c/global-medical-equipment-calibration-services-market-2025-2034-by-end-use-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market 2025 – 2034 (By End-use).png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market :



TEKTRONIX Inc.

Fluke Biomedical

Transcat Biomedical

NS Medical Systems

JM Test Systems

Godrej Enterprises

NES Group Medical

Helix

Angelus Medical and Optical

Essco Calibration Lab

SIMCO Electronics

Technical Maintenance Inc.

Ametek Test & Calibration

Calyx

Agilent Technologies

Allied Biomedical Services Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market @

Spectacular Deals



Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available. Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Lenacapavir Injection Market : Lenacapavir Injection Market Size, Trends and Insights By Indication (HIV Treatment, Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP)), By Formulation (Injectable, Oral Tablets), By Distribution Channel (Branded Medicine, Generic Medicine), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Pharmaceutical Metal Detector Market : Pharmaceutical Metal Detector Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Magnetic Field Detectors, Multi-frequency Detectors, X-Ray Inspection with Metal Detectors), By Application (Quality Control, Contaminant Detection, Packaging, Compliance), By End-user (Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), Biopharmaceutical Companies), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Deep Eutectic Solvents Market : Deep Eutectic Solvents Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Organic Salts + Metal Salts, Organic Salts + Metal Hydrates, Organic Salts + Hydrogen Bond Donor, Metal Chlorides + Hydrogen Bond Donor), By End-use (Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Food & Beverages Processing, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Chemical & Materials Industry), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025-2034

CRISPR and Cas Genes Market : CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology Type (CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas13, CRISPR/Cas14, Others), By Delivery Method (Ex vivo, In vivo, Physical Methods, Others), By Application Area (Functional Genomics, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Others), By Tool Type (Guide RNA, CRISPR Plasmids, Cas Nucleases, Custom CRISPR Libraries, Vectors & Cloning Kits), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Industrial Crops), By Disease Type (Cancer, Blood Disorders, Ophthalmic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Y Chromosome Microdeletion Detection Kit Market : Y Chromosome Microdeletion Detection Kit Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (PCR-based Kits, FISH-based Kits, Others), By Application (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Others), By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Research Laboratories, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

CRISPR Gene Editing Market : CRISPR Gene Editing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Kits and Reagents, Services), By Gene Editing Modality (Ex-Vivo Editing, In-Vivo Editing), By Technology (CRISPR/Cas9 Technology, CRISPR/Cas12 Technology, Prime Editing, Epigenetic Editing, Others), By Application (Therapeutic Applications, Agriculture and Livestock, Industrial Biotechnology), By End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Agricultural and Livestock Industry, Hospitals and Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Pneumothorax Treatment Market : Pneumothorax Treatment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Primary Spontaneous, Secondary Spontaneous, Latrogenic, Injury Related, Catamenial), By Treatment (Medication, Antibiotics, Benzodiazepines, Opiate anesthetics, Others), By Diagnosis (Chest X-ray, Computerized Tomography Scan, Ultrasound, Physical Examination), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Distribution Channel), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

VATS Instruments Market : VATS Instruments Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Forceps, Scissors, Clamps, Needle Holders, Others), By Application (Hospital, Clinic, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

The Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market is segmented as follows:

By Service



In-house

Third-party Services Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

By End-use



Hospitals Clinical Laboratories

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market @

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

This Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions .



Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Medical Equipment Calibration Services Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Medical Equipment Calibration Services Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Medical Equipment Calibration Services Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market @

Reasons to Purchase Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Report



Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions. Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Medical Equipment Calibration Services market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Medical Equipment Calibration Services Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Medical Equipment Calibration Services market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Medical Equipment Calibration Services market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

We have provided actual market sizes and forecasts for each of the aforementioned segments.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Medical Equipment Calibration Services market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Medical Equipment Calibration Services industry.

Managers in the Medical Equipment Calibration Services sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Medical Equipment Calibration Services market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Medical Equipment Calibration Services products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop their plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Report @

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI offers a comprehensive solution, from data collection to investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 737-734-2707

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: ...

Web:

Blog:

Blog:

Blog:

Blog:

Buy this Premium Medical Equipment Calibration Services Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @