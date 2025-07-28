SALG Files Comprehensive Counterclaim In Response To First National Realty Partners (FNRP) Federal Lawsuit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON D.C, DC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Case No. 3:25-cv-01119-MAS-JBDThe Securities Arbitration Law Group, PLLC (SALG), a law firm representing investors nationwide in securities arbitration and fraud litigation, has filed a comprehensive counterclaim on behalf of numerous investors in response to a federal lawsuit filed by First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP).First National Realty Partners LLC's (FNRP) original complaint, filed in February 2025 in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, alleges defamation, tortious interference, and unfair competition against several parties, including investor advocates and law firms that have been assisting victims in seeking recovery for their investment losses. In response, SALG has filed a counterclaim that directly challenges FNRP's practices, alleging a pattern of misleading representations made to retail investors regarding private placement offerings marketed under Regulation D.According to SALG's filing, many of the firm's clients were retail investors with limited investment experience, who were solicited into complex, high-risk commercial real estate offerings under the impression that these investments were conservative, income-generating vehicles. The counterclaim outlines how, in practice, the offerings were structured in ways that prioritized sponsor compensation and acquisition fees over investor returns, often resulting in underperformance or outright capital loss.SALG's counterclaim emphasizes the following concerns:.FNRP allegedly promoted unrealistically high projected returns while withholding material risks tied to liquidity, sponsor conflicts of interest, and layered fee structures..The offerings, though exempt under Regulation D, were allegedly marketed to unsophisticated investors without sufficient risk disclosures..FNRP's internal communications and offering memoranda, referenced in the counterclaim, are alleged to have concealed true ownership and management dynamics that directly impacted investor outcomes.The legal filing also includes a detailed forensic analysis of select investments, prepared by independent experts, which the firm claim reveals significant discrepancies between investor expectations and the actual financial performance of the properties.“This counterclaim is not just a legal defense; it's an offensive step toward holding FNRP accountable for the losses sustained by everyday investors who placed trust in the firm's representations,” said attorney Nicholas Berg, who leads the case for SALG.“We intend to demonstrate that this was not a one-off dispute but a broader pattern of conduct that warrants legal redress.”SALG's position is that FNRP's original lawsuit was intended, in part, to intimidate or silence investor advocates and attorneys representing claimants in legal proceedings - a tactic that SALG argues is inconsistent with the goals of transparency and investor protection.With several claims already filed and many more in preparation, SALG is urging additional investors who participated in FNRP-sponsored offerings to come forward. Affected individuals may have legal claims related to misrepresentation, unsuitability, lack of due diligence, or material omission in connection with their investments.________________________________________About Securities Arbitration Law Group, PLLC:SALG is a nationally recognized investor advocacy firm representing individuals in FINRA arbitrations, federal and state litigation, and SEC whistleblower matters. The firm has recovered millions of dollars on behalf of clients harmed by broker misconduct, unsuitable investment products, and private placement losses.________________________________________This press release is for informational purposes only. The claims set forth in the counterclaim are allegations, and all parties are presumed innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law. This release is not intended to assert or imply any final judgment or liability.

