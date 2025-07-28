New Card Game 'Council Confessions' Aims To Spark Real Conversations Among Women
From the Creator of The Sistas Council Podcast, Pre-Orders Available NowATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new card game is bringing sisterhood, honesty, and a little bit of spice to girls' night everywhere. Council Confessions, created by Sharonda Williams Marrow, is a bold, conversation-starting card game designed to get women talking-really talking.
With 52 curated prompts, Council Confessions invites players to explore everything from personal growth and healing to unfiltered moments of truth. Whether you're catching up on the couch, headed to a girls' trip, or planning a game night, this deck is built to spark the kind of dialogue that goes beyond surface-level.
"These questions are the ones we wish we asked more often-the kind that deepen friendships, reveal hidden truths, and remind us that we're not alone in what we're feeling,” says Marrow.
The game was inspired by The Sistas Council Podcast, Marrow's living room-style show where women-especially women of color-gather to share raw, heartfelt conversations about life, identity, and everything in between.
With Council Confessions, the goal is simple: create space for connection, reflection, and a few laughs (and maybe a few gasps, too).
Pre-orders are officially open at .
About Sharonda Williams Marrow:
Sharonda is the host of The Sistas Council Podcast and the creator of Council Confessions. Her mission is to cultivate spaces where women feel seen, heard, and supported-whether behind the mic or across the game table.
Catch the latest episodes of The Sistas Council Podcast here / Council Confessions The Card Game is available now here .
Pull up a chair. Speak your truth. Let the healing begin.
