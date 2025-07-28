Thousands Of Unemployed Youth To Protest Against 'Job Trainee Policy' In Mandi On July 31

MENAFN - IANS) Mandi, July 28 (IANS) The Himachal Unemployed Youth Federation on Monday announced a massive protest rally in Mandi on July 31, voicing strong opposition to the Himachal Pradesh government's recently introduced Job Trainee Policy.

The Federation claims that the policy is an insult to the efforts and capabilities of unemployed youth who have been preparing for government jobs for years.

Addressing a press conference in Mandi, Federation leader Vishal Mandotra stated that more than a thousand young people are expected to participate in the rally.

He criticised the policy, calling it“a complete blow to the unemployed youth,” and accused the government of repeatedly playing with their future.

“A youth earns a job after years of rigorous study and preparation, yet the government refuses to recognise this effort. Instead, it keeps subjecting them to tests and filters through questionable policies. The Job Trainee Policy is just another excuse to hand over jobs to favourites through private companies, sidelining deserving candidates,” said Vishal Mandotra.

The Federation alleged that such policies open doors for backdoor entries and favouritism, and warned that if the government does not withdraw the policy, larger agitations will follow.

“On July 31, more than a thousand youth will come out on the streets of Mandi to demand the rollback of this policy,” he said.

Mandhotra further questioned the intent and understanding of the state's leadership.

“First, it was the guest teacher policy that forced thousands of educated youths onto the streets. After massive protests, it was withdrawn. Now, this Job Trainee Policy has been brought in. I doubt the Chief Minister has even read the full policy document,” he added.

He pointed out that the policy explicitly states that candidates protesting against commission-based selection criteria will not be entitled to government benefits.

“This is an attempt to silence dissent and push through a flawed system. The government has provided a perfect pathway for backdoor recruitment in TGT, JBT, medical, and other posts through third-party agencies,” Mandhotra said.

He emphasised that the protest in Mandi on July 31 is only the beginning.

“This is not a one-day movement. If the government fails to act, we will take our agitation to Shimla. We are committed to fighting this policy for as long as it takes. The youth of Himachal will not tolerate such injustice.”

Pawan, an unemployed youth preparing for competitive exams, also expressed his frustration.

“The fault lies within the system, but it is the unemployed who continue to suffer. If the state trusts its own examination process, why does it feel the need to repeatedly introduce new tests and policies? It feels like a deliberate attempt to demoralise us,” he said.

Pawan added that he and many of his peers have been preparing for government jobs for years, sacrificing personal time and money, only to be told that opportunities may now depend on private agencies and arbitrary evaluations.

“Policies like these must be scrapped immediately. They are breaking the spirit of the youth.”