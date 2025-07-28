Conceal Launches The World's First Browser Native Security Service Edge (SSE), Establishing A New Standard For Browser Security

AUGUSTA, Ga., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conceal has officially launched the world's first Browser Native Security Service Edge (SSE) - a bold new solution that replaces VDI, VPN, and legacy SSE while securing the browser itself. It delivers fast, secure access to any application from any browser, anywhere in the world.

Legacy remote access tools like VDI and VPN were never designed for today's hybrid, high-speed workforce, and legacy SSE only adds complexity and latency by forcing traffic through remote infrastructure.

Conceal changes everything.

With Browser Native SSE, users can instantly and securely connect to any resource - cloud or on-prem - from the browser they already use. And while they work, that browser becomes the security perimeter, stopping threats before they ever reach the endpoint.

"This isn't an evolution. It's a hard reset," said Eric Cornelius, CEO of Conceal. "We've ripped out the complexity, stripped away the latency, and put secure access where it should have always been - in the browser. It's fast, invisible, and built for the way work happens today."

What Makes Browser Native SSE Different:



True VDI, VPN, and Legacy SSE Replacement - Securely access any app from any browser. No clients. No infrastructure.

Built-in Browser Security - Links are scanned. Sessions are protected. Threats are blocked in real time.

Instant Access - Zero friction. No agents. No hardware.

Performance Unleashed - No more data center detours. No more slowdowns.

Concurrent Connections - Work across multiple remote environments at once without bottlenecks. Everything You Need - Modern alternatives for ZTNA, CASB, SWG, and DLP in one clean platform.

This is the end of clunky access and bolt-on security. Conceal gives IT teams full control and visibility - without disrupting workflows or slowing down users.

Ron Gula, Board Member and President of Gula Tech Adventures, said:

"What Conceal has done is more than innovation - it's realignment. They've taken the chaos of legacy access and security and turned it into something elegant, efficient, and ready to deliver the future of secure connectivity today."

Availability

Browser Native SSE from Conceal is now available to enterprises and partners worldwide. Learn more or schedule a live demo at .

