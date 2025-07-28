Vascarta Announces Addition Of Dr. Janet Loesberg To Leadership Team

Janet Loesberg, PhRMA/Biotech veteran, brings medical and launch expertise.

SUMMIT, N.J., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vascarta Inc. today announced the addition of Janet Loesberg, PharmD, as the company's Fractional Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Loesberg will be responsible for corporate strategy development, portfolio and pipeline management, strategic communications and fundraising/investor relations. She will report to Dr. Richard Prince, Chairman, CEO & President.

Dr. Loesberg brings a wealth of pharmaceutical and leadership expertise to Vascarta. She has served in executive global medical affairs and R&D roles at Blueprint Medicines, Janssen Pharmaceuticals (div. of Johnson & Johnson), Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Pfizer. She was a board member at Ambrx, a clinical stage biotech company. Most recently, as Senior Vice President of Blueprint Medicines, she was responsible for the medical strategy behind the successful launch of AyvakitTM (avapritinib) for indolent systemic mastocytosis, a rare hematologic disorder. Her experience with the hematologic community will greatly benefit Vascarta as it develops Vasceptor® (VAS-101) for sickle cell disease.

"We are thrilled to welcome Janet to Vascarta and look forward to leveraging her deep industry expertise and business transformation experience as we focus on developing Vasceptor® for sickle cell disease and osteoarthritis," said Richard Prince, PhD, Chief Executive Officer. "Janet is a world-class executive with a proven track record in developing and commercializing medicines and we expect her to contribute greatly to moving our company into the future."

"I'm excited to join Vascarta with its promise to bring relief to patients suffering from chronic inflammatory diseases," Dr. Loesberg said. "My focus will be to accelerate the development of Vasceptor® and prepare for its launch. I'm excited to be working with the talented team at Vascarta and making their vision a reality."

About Vascarta, Inc.

Vascarta Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing efficient transdermal and transmucosal delivery of pharmaceuticals to address inflammatory conditions with an initial focus on sickle cell disease and osteoarthritis. To learn more, contact Vascarta Chairman, CEO & President, Dr. Richard Prince, at [email protected] . Media requests should be directed to David Hymson at [email protected] .

