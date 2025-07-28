Health-E Commerce® To Showcase Flexible Spending Account (FSA) And Health Savings Account (HSA) Engagement Tools At 38Th Annual ECFC Symposium

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FSA Store and HSA Store deliver a guaranteed-eligible shopping experience for account holders that alleviates the guesswork of using tax-free funds and drives greater utilization. Meanwhile, the company's e-commerce technology capabilities for TPAs improve FSA and HSA engagement and claims processing, and the team's compliance expertise reduces complications with reimbursements.

"ECFC is a leading voice in flexible compensation and they continue to guide the evolution of these benefits with their industry education, conferences, and advocacy," said Steve Jackson, senior vice president of sales at Health-E Commerce. "We're proud to sponsor this important event again this year, and to add our voice and expertise to the conversation as Itamar Romanini shares his insights in a special session on how HSA education can increase participant engagement and improve the bottom line."

Health-E Commerce shares a commitment to education with ECFC and has created tools and resources to help individuals and families understand and maximize their accounts for long-term health and financial wellbeing. For example, the company's HSA Learning Center and FSA Learning Center serve up timely, hands-on articles, while the searchable eligibility list at FSAstore and HSAstore are widely used and referenced consumer tools. The company also offers a free HSA Expense Dashboard and HSA ExpenseTrackerTM App so HSA users can find, store, and manage their HSA receipts, in addition to an FSA calculator to help consumers plan and track their spending.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store , online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer, e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in advocating for expanded eligibility of important new products and telehealth services within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce