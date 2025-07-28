Revolver Podcasts And TV Azteca Team Up To Launch Los Protagonistas Podcast

Celebrated voices Christian Martinoli and Luis García bring their signature style to U.S. Hispanic sports fans-now on demand

DALLAS, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, the leading multicultural audio network in the U.S., proudly announces the launch of Los Protagonistas, an exclusive podcast collaboration with TV Azteca. Featuring the electrifying commentary of Christian Martinoli and Luis García Póstigo, this dynamic show delivers passionate debate, expert analysis, and the most compelling moments from Mexico's liguilla to sports fans across the United States.

With decades of combined experience, Martinoli and García have become household names for their unmatched chemistry, sharp insights, and humor that resonates with audiences. Now, for the first time, fans can enjoy their unfiltered takes and unique storytelling anytime, anywhere-whether reliving the drama of the playoffs or exploring behind-the-scenes stories from the world of fútbol.

With Los Protagonistas, reVolver Podcasts and TV Azteca are responding to the growing demand for high-quality sports content tailored to U.S. Hispanic audiences. The podcast offers listeners an authentic connection to the passion, drama, and culture of fútbol, blending humor, debate, and insider perspectives in every episode. Whether fans are following their favorite teams in Mexico or keeping up with regional rivalries, this podcast is the go-to destination for staying engaged with the sport they love.

"Los Protagonistas is more than a show; it's where passion for the game meets personality. It's a front-row seat to the voices that have defined how millions experience the beautiful game," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "We are thrilled to bring this iconic pairing to our listeners and deepen our commitment to serving the U.S. Hispanic sports community."

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts . For more information about the company, visit .

