Pizza Hut Israel Teams Up With Pairzon To Deliver Smarter, Faster Marketing Results
TEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut Israel, one of the country's leading quick service restaurants (QSR), is serving up more than just pizza-thanks to its innovative collaboration with AI marketing platform Pairzon . The result? Faster insights, sharper targeting, and measurable business impact across dozens of locations.
In an industry where speed matters-from delivery times to data decisions-Pizza Hut needed a marketing partner that could keep up. With Pairzon, the brand unlocked the power of real-time data to reach the right customers at the right time, both online and in-store.
"We don't have months to analyze or guess," said Roni Ophir, CMO at Pizza Hut Israel. "Pairzon helped us move fast, act on real insights, and see results-not just clicks. Actual foot traffic, actual orders."
Using first-party data from Pizza Hut's digital and physical touchpoints, Pairzon's predictive AI helped identify high-value customers and build personalized audiences. Campaigns powered by Pairzon showed meaningful improvements in both reach and return:
-
Drove a notable increase in new customer visits across major urban areas
Boosted in-store marketing efficiency with higher return on ad spend
Lowered overall cost per purchase through smarter audience targeting
Pairzon's platform enabled Pizza Hut's marketing team to go from campaign planning to execution in days-not weeks-bringing an agile, data-first approach that fits perfectly with QSR's need for speed and flexibility.
Idit Bechar , CEO of Pizza Hut Israel, added:
"In a fast-moving category like QSR, we need partners who are just as dynamic. Pairzon gave us the tools to make real-time decisions that drive real-world sales. It's not just smarter marketing-it's more effective business."
Galit Arizon , CEO of Pairzon, said:
"QSR brands don't have time to waste. With Pairzon, Pizza Hut could finally connect the dots between digital marketing and physical results-at scale."
This partnership marks another step in Pairzon's rapid expansion across retail and restaurant verticals, empowering brands to use AI not just to analyze data, but to activate it for real business impact.
About Pizza Hut Israel
Pizza Hut is a global leader in the quick service restaurant (QSR) space, with over 100 branches across Israel offering dine-in, takeout, and delivery. It's known for bringing bold flavors and convenient experiences to pizza lovers nationwide.
About Pairzon
Pairzon helps retailers and QSR brands turn data into action. Its AI-driven platform connects in-store and online customer behavior to power smarter marketing and drive measurable results. Learn more at .
Logo -
