Bloomberg Law Expands Executive Orders Analysis With New Report

ARLINGTON, Va., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the release of its latest report, Executive Orders: Assessing the Impact, an in-depth analysis examining the far-reaching legal implications of current executive orders. Following Bloomberg Law's previous report, Executive Orders: Focus on DEI Initiatives, this new publication broadens its scope, delivering expert insights into executive orders' impact on legal professionals in law firms, corporations, and government agencies.

Through five expert-authored pieces, the new report provides analysis that equips legal professionals with the tools needed to address pressing regulatory and operational challenges effectively. The report dives into critical areas, including:



AI regulation : The Federal Trade Commission will have to strike a balance between an executive order favoring deregulation of AI development and its responsibilities centering on consumer protection and protecting competition.

Immigration : Early in President Trump's second term, a wave of immigration-related executive orders has led companies to disclose nearly as many immigration risks in their Form 10-K filings as during his entire first term.

Employment discrimination : An executive order to eliminate disparate impact liability may be a symbolic win for the Trump administration, but its effect on corporate employment practices is limited-and could even be a saving grace for employee affinity groups.

DEI : After President Trump signed three executive orders to limit workplace DEI initiatives, state attorneys general have joined the debate. This has created new challenges for employers navigating the legality of their diversity programs. Transgender health: An EO sidelined by court challenges has nonetheless instigated a flurry of state and federal developments around gender-affirming care. Although the Supreme Court provided some clarity in June, attorneys still face uncertainty when advising providers in an ever-changing area of medicine.

"This new report offers legal practitioners and corporate leaders practical and strategic insights into navigating the complex legal landscape created by recent executive orders," said Alex Butler, head of content & analysis, Bloomberg Industry Group. "This edition highlights Bloomberg Law's commitment to staying ahead of the curve as these issues develop in order to keep delivering value to the legal industry."

The comprehensive analysis featured in this report is just one of the many resources and tools that Bloomberg Law offers to keep practitioners informed of executive order developments.

