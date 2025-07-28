Mountain America Foundation Donates $150,000 To Ronald Mcdonald House Charities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Donation made in partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines to enhance comfort and care for families with hospitalized children

SANDY, Utah, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union , through the Mountain America Foundation , donated $150,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Intermountain Area. This contribution, made in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, will support critical renovations to the kitchen in the Ronald McDonald House Family Room at Salt Lake City's Primary Children's Hospital, including commercial-grade appliances, new cabinetry, and all-new furniture.

“At Mountain America, we are committed to strengthening families and communities in meaningful ways,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America.“Supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities helps ensure that families going through medical crises have a comfortable place to stay, surrounded by care and compassion.”

The Salt Lake City Ronald McDonald House first opened in 1988 with 13 rooms and has since expanded to a 75-room facility. In addition to the main house, RMHC operates three Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at Primary Children's Hospital (PCH) in Salt Lake City; one at PCH Miller Campus in Lehi; one at the University of Utah Hospital; and a Hospitality Cart at Ogden Regional Medical Center-collectively serving more than 125,000 families over the past 30 years.

“Because of Mountain America, families facing some of life's hardest moments don't have to face them alone,” said Carrie Romano, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities.“This donation helps provide a welcoming home away from home, respite, nourishing meals, and compassionate support. On behalf of the families we serve, thank you for your generosity. You are part of a community bringing hope and relief when it's needed most.”

This $150,000 contribution is part of Mountain America Foundation's broader commitment to supporting programs and organizations that uplift communities across the credit union's footprint, helping ensure that Ronald McDonald House Charities is well equipped to deliver on its mission and serve as a home away from home for families in need.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at .

