Handicaptain Lift Is First-Of-Its-Kind: ADA Boat Access Opens Waterways To All

- Adam Begley, Handicaptain PresidentDUNKIRK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Handicaptain Brands , LLC, in partnership with the City of Dunkirk, is proud to announce the successful installation of the Handicaptain Boarding Station at the Dunkirk Pier-marking the first ADA-compliant boat boarding system at the city marina and one of the first of its kind in the region.The innovative lift system was unveiled July 24, with local officials, project partners, and residents gathering to witness its debut. Designed to provide safe, dignified boat access for individuals who are handicapped, disabled, elderly, or face mobility challenges, the Handicaptain is already being hailed as a transformative addition to Dunkirk's waterfront.“Everyone deserves the chance to enjoy the freedom of the water,” said Adam Begley, President of Handicaptain Brands, LLC.“With this installation, we've removed a significant barrier and opened the boating experience to members of our community who've too often been left behind.”A Community EffortThe project came to life through a collaborative effort between Handicaptain Brands, LLC, the Dunkirk Department of Public Works, the Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation, and Revitalize Dunkirk. These partnerships combined funding, expertise, and community engagement to make the installation possible.City officials emphasized the importance of improving waterfront access for all residents and visitors.“This project reflects Dunkirk's commitment to inclusivity and innovation,” said a spokesperson from the Department of Public Works.“Our pier is now a model for what accessible recreation can look like.”System Specs & SafetyThe Handicaptain Boarding Station features hospital-grade motors and slings capable of lifting up to 350 pounds and reaching approximately 4.5 feet from the pier edge. The system will be stored indoors during the winter months and is not to be used during wet weather conditions, ensuring both safety and longevity.After Begley demonstrated its simple and elegant operation, local residents began testing the lift, including wheelchair user and angler Irving Smith, who praised the system's stability and how secure it made him feel:“I'll be using it every week the weather's decent,” Smith said.No doubt, many other area boaters will take advantage of this newfound accessibility .“It will make it easier for families, friends, and neighbors of all abilities to enjoy the water together,” said Begley.“And we're confident it will inspire other communities to follow Dunkirk's lead in reimagining what true inclusion at the waterfront can mean.”Looking AheadHandicaptain Brands hopes to see similar systems adopted across marinas, fishing piers, and waterfronts nationwide.“We see this as a blueprint for communities everywhere,” Begley added.“Accessible boating should be the standard-not the exception.”About Handicaptain Brands, LLCHandicaptain Brands, LLC designs and manufactures innovative accessibility solutions for recreational boating, helping communities break barriers and expand water access for individuals of all abilities. Based in Lake Leelanau, MI, the company partners with municipalities, marinas, and non-profit organizations to bring safe, reliable, ADA-compliant systems to waterfronts and private residences nationwide.

