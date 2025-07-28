Montessori Children's Academy Announces New Key Initiatives

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WESTCHESTER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Montessori Children's Academy has been a trusted home for early learning, guiding young children with care, curiosity, and purpose. Under the thoughtful leadership of Mrs. Barbara Cartaya, we continue that legacy with a deep commitment to nurturing each child's mind, heart, and spirit-creating a learning journey rooted in values, connection, and joy.Our 2025-2026 program is one of innovation and teacher mentorship, with a philosophy that beautifully complements Montessori Children's Academy's integration of Montessori and Reggio Emilia principles. Our school emphasizes joy, curiosity, and a deep respect for each child's unique path.Under her guidance, our school is excited to introduce and expand a number of key initiatives:🌿 Connecting Fridays: This is a continued collaboration with the homeschool co-op founded by Mrs. Cartaya, bringing families together for environmental science exploration and faith-based reflection. This beloved program fosters intergenerational learning rooted in community, nature, and Catholic Catechism.🙏 Faith and Values Enrichment: For families seeking spiritual development, our school offers optional Catholic enrichment experiences. Children participate in faith-based lessons, seasonal liturgical celebrations, and activities grounded in kindness, gratitude, and love of God.🏡 Hybrid Homeschool Partnerships: We are proud to serve the homeschooling community with flexible hybrid learning options that preserve family rhythm while ensuring access to social-emotional learning and authentic Montessori-Reggio engagement.🎓 Professional Excellence & Growth: As part of the school's commitment to staff development, Mrs. Cartaya is fostering a culture of continuous learning and reflective practice among our educators, ensuring that every classroom is a place of inspiration, structure, and compassion.📣“This year marks a joyful evolution for our school,” says Mrs. Cartaya.“We are expanding not just our programs, but the ways we listen, lead, and connect with children, families, and the wider community.”Since 1998, Montessori Children's Academy has stood as a trusted pillar of early childhood education in Westchester. Rooted in a tradition of excellence and community partnership, we've had the privilege of supporting generations of local families. Every child who walks through our doors is embraced with care, celebrated for who they are, and nurtured to grow with confidence and curiosity.Montessori Children's Academy remains dedicated to its founding mission: to be a place where children are seen, supported, and celebrated. Every day is guided by curiosity, creativity, and care.To learn more or to schedule a tour, visit .

