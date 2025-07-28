CU*SOUTH Partners With Deluxe To Deliver Best-In-Class Payments Solutions To Credit Unions

CUSO expands its growing network of value-adding partners with a leading payments technology innovator.

- Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTHFAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CU*SOUTH , a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides essential products and services for credit unions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Deluxe , a leading financial services technology company that helps businesses scale effectively, grow faster and build trust with their customers.Deluxe helps organizations across a variety of industries modernize their payment acceptance channels, accelerate cash flow and deepen customer engagement through data-driven insights. The company's suite of payments and data solutions powers more than $2 trillion in payment volume annually-roughly 15 percent of U.S. GDP-and serves over 4,000 financial institutions. Its platform spans merchant services, integrated payment processing, fraud prevention and rich analytics, all built on a secure, PCI-compliant infrastructure.CU*SOUTH exists to grow strong credit unions by providing best-in-class technology and collaborative partnerships that address both immediate needs and long-term strategic goals. Over the past six months, CU*SOUTH has formed several new alliances with fintech and service providers to bring specialized expertise into the CUSO, and this partnership with Deluxe marks another milestone in that initiative. Together, CU*SOUTH and Deluxe will deliver credit union-focused payments capabilities that enable tighter operational workflows and more engaging member experiences.Credit unions will benefit immediately from:.Accelerated cash flow: The ability to automatically capture, settle and reconcile payments in real time..Streamlined operations: Credit unions will be able to replace manual uploads and paper-based reconciliation with end-to-end automation, reducing staff workloads and error rates..Enhanced member trust: With Deluxe's industry-leading security and 24/7 U.S.-based support, CU*SOUTH credit unions can leverage a frictionless, reliable payments experience that strengthens member relationships.“At Deluxe, we believe credit unions need more than a vendor - they need a partner who shares their purpose,” said Brian Mahony, SVP & President, Merchant Services at Deluxe.“Joining the CU*SOUTH network allows us to deliver modern, secure payment solutions that help credit unions streamline operations, reduce risk, and deepen digital connections with their members.”“Deluxe's proven track record makes them uniquely positioned to help our credit unions scale,” said Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH.“We're thrilled to welcome Deluxe into the CU*SOUTH family and look forward to seeing this partnership help strengthen our credit unions and the communities they serve.”Credit unions interested in working with Deluxe should contact Michelle Koren at (703) 307-8696 or ....###About CU*SOUTHCU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth .About DeluxeDeluxe, a trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world's largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers' most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at .

