Why Suneel Darshan Did Not Cast Singers From His Original 'Andaaz' Team?
Suneel attended the trailer launch of the film at a 5-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Monday. He introduced 2 new actors as he spoke with the media about his film.
Suneel has been known for his collaborations with the above playback singers, Nadeem–Shravan, and Sameer. But this time, he has cast new singers in the film.
Talking about the same, the director-producer told the media,“Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, Nadeem–Shravan, and Sameer, we have been a strong team for the past 20-30 years. However, this time around, I had to take the tough decision to not team up with these singers”.
“With due respect to all of them, they are great artists but I needed fresh voices for this film because the film is about young talent”, he added.
Earlier, he had called 'Andaaz 2' a rich blend of romance, drama, & emotional depth.
Talking about the film, he had earlier said,“I had scripted 'Andaaz 2' and also completed the songs-recording of the entire album with just the final stage of casting to execute(guess I have this tendency to seek artistes' confirmations last) when my casting director brought male artistes to approve for the protagonist's friend's roles & amongst them was this person who I felt could be my best choice not for the friend but in the leading man's role, his persona & look qualified for the lead character Aarav & I decided to go by my intuition and signed him up... the leading man Aarav Kumar was born at that moment & it took quite a while for the actuality to register in his mind”.
“It was time to get the prep going & Aayush started working towards chiseling & toning up his body as well as fine-tuning his dance alongside the script reading. In 'Andaaz 2', Aayush portrays Aarav, a passionate musician navigating love, ambition, and personal struggles. The film promises a rich blend of romance, drama, and emotional depth, elements that have long been the hallmark of Suneel Darshan's films”, he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment