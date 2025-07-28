Functionize Recognized In The Autonomous Testing Platforms Landscape Report By Leading Analyst Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Functionize , an AI-powered platform used for the intelligent creation of software test cases, today announced that it has been recognized in Forrester's recent Landscape report, The Autonomous Testing Platforms Landscape Report - Q3, 2025, which provides an overview of autonomous testing platforms (ATPs). Functionize was noted in the overview for having hosted, private SaaS and multitenant SaaS deployment models which are used in test management and visual testing for the financial services, insurance and IT/Tech services sectors.

While ATPs that automate testing can accelerate time to value and reduce strategic risk, Forrester notes that as Generative AI collapses the software development lifecycle (SDLC), testing and quality assurance can become a bottleneck if testing doesn't scale. This puts testers and testing leaders under significant pressure to maintain the quality of delivery.

Functionize is well-positioned to help testers, including at Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations, combat this challenge and reduce testing maintenance burdens. Unlike traditional test automation frameworks that rely on code or significant manual labor to create tests, Functionize's core is built around intelligent, self-healing test cases. This allows for faster, more efficient test cycles and reduces the manual effort required to keep tests updated with application changes.

"Writing code to test code is dead. As the overview notes, agentic, intent-based testing is the future," said Tamas Cser, CEO, Functionize. "Functionize reshapes automation into an intelligent, self-evolving asset that propels businesses forward. By embedding agentic automation at the core of operations, it fuels innovation and positions organizations to set new standards of excellence. Functionize isn't just keeping pace with change; it's driving the future of AI-powered automation."

About Functionize

Functionize is an AI-powered platform used for the intelligent creation of software test cases. It empowers enterprises, including Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations, to achieve faster delivery of higher quality software at a lower cost by reducing testing maintenance burdens, increasing automation, and enabling both technical and non-technical users. Functionize provides support for complex flows and supports integration with leading system integrators. Learn more at .

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

Media Contact: Danielle Dougan PR for Functionize

[email protected]

978-430-9680

SOURCE Functionize, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED