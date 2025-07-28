Startup Central Sets Soft Launch For Tempe Hub With Free Training And Quantum-Resistant Defense Tech Partnership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Aligning with its mission, Startup Central has named Chris Morrison as its first official hire. A seasoned machinist, he brings deep experience to our training, operating, and building regimen. His appointment underscores the company's commitment to hands-on capability and rigor as we bring this vision to life.

Continuing with its mission to lower the barrier to innovation, Startup Central will launch a completely free in-person training program this fall. Open to engineers, makers, and aspiring founders, the program initially will be for machine operators but eventually will offer hands-on instruction in CAD design, CNC machining, industrial 3D printing, fabrication and more - empowering participants with real-world skills and direct pathways into Arizona's growing hard-tech economy.

The program is designed not just to educate but to activate the next generation of builders - offering practical experience in a professional manufacturing environment, with access to industry-standard tools and mentorship from working engineers.

To further enable safe and scalable innovation, Startup Central and its first startup spinout, Defense Company One (DCO), have announced a strategic cybersecurity partnership with IdentiKey , a post-quantum cryptography company with offices in Tempe and Berkeley.

Through this collaboration, Startup Central will deploy IdentiKey's suite of quantum-resistant identity and access control technologies, including:



dCypherTM - a fully homomorphic crypto system that enables proxy RecryptionTM for secure data, storage, exchange, and processing.

DAIDAM - Decentralized Agent Identity and Dynamic Access Management.

Physical security and identity access controls for sensitive manufacturing and defense applications Fully Homomorphic Computation.

These tools will protect both Startup Central's industrial infrastructure and DCO's advanced defense technologies. DCO - recently selected for an elite international defense technology challenge in Canada - develops AI-powered, sensor-fused electronic warfare pods, and will rely on IdentiKey's platform to safeguard its battlefield communications in quantum-threat environments.

Startup Central's Tempe site combines communal prototyping space with private industrial suites, amenities for growing teams, and a long-term plan to scale alongside Arizona's manufacturing and defense innovation corridors.

Startup Central's Tempe site combines communal prototyping space with private industrial suites, amenities for growing teams, and a long-term plan to scale alongside Arizona's manufacturing and defense innovation corridors.

