Quantified Transforms Pharma Sales Training: AI Roleplay Avatars Now See And Respond To Materials For Unmatched Realism And Impact

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantified, the leader in AI-powered roleplay simulations for Life Sciences, unveils groundbreaking innovations at LTEN (Life Sciences Trainers and Educators Network) 2025, transforming how pharma training teams build and scale high-impact, field-ready simulations.

SimCreator: Unleash Rapid, Personalized, Expert-Level Simulations

Quantified's revolutionary SimCreator empowers pharma trainers to rapidly build compliant, detailed, and highly realistic scenarios without any technical expertise. Leveraging Quantified's proven AI framework for regulated environments, SimCreator generates scenarios that reflect authentic, nuanced interactions, agentically ingesting FDA-approved facts to ensure accuracy. Sellers can now practice with personalized, context-rich simulations of their actual customers.

AvatarVision: Redefining Realism in Customer Engagement

Quantified's AvatarVision brings unprecedented realism to roleplay training as avatars can now see, understand, and dynamically respond to materials, whether through screen share or even through holding a visual aid towards the camera. This innovative capability ensures sales professionals master accurate messaging and compelling visual storytelling, preparing them for real-world scenarios with unmatched precision and authenticity.

ComplianceGuard AI: Maximum Realism Meets Absolute Security

Quantified further sets itself apart with ComplianceGuard AI-an advanced, proprietary safeguard ensuring simulations achieve the highest standards of accuracy, compliance, and data security. Featuring SOC2 Type 2 certification and powered by our privately hosted, fine-tuned LLM, ComplianceGuard AI proactively monitors and verifies that every scenario is compliant and aligned with industry regulatory requirements. Trainers can confidently scale simulations across global teams, knowing every interaction meets the highest standards of quality, safety, and regulatory compliance.

"Pharma sales training teams need AI roleplay, but they need industry-specific capabilities, too," said Noah Zandan, CEO of Quantified. "We're giving teams the power to rapidly create highly personalized, compliant, and realistic simulations. It's a major leap forward in field readiness, and we're proud to be setting the new standard for scalable, secure sales enablement in Life Sciences."

Why Quantified Stands Apart

Already recognized as the industry benchmark for realism, compliance, and ultra-low latency, Quantified has cracked the code on scaling AI roleplay excellence, globally. With these next-generation innovations, pharma training teams can now effortlessly deliver realistic, precise, and compliant simulations faster and easier than ever before.

Visit Quantified at LTEN 2025 in Denver to experience firsthand how the Quantified team is redefining the future of AI-driven pharma sales training. To learn more, visit quantified/quantified-at-lten-2025/ or schedule a 1:1 at Booth 406.

SOURCE Quantified

