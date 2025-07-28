Lewis Ropp To Join Entergy Board Of Directors

NEW ORLEANS, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors for Entergy Corporation today announced the election of R. Lewis Ropp as an independent director, effective Aug.15. Ropp brings to Entergy's board a deep understanding of finance, capital markets, investor relations and regulatory compliance.

"We strive to have a mix of directors with skills and experience that align with Entergy's long-term strategy," said Drew Marsh, Entergy chair and CEO. "Lewis has extensive experience in both the finance industry and energy operations, along with a deep understanding of the opportunities facing our industry. His insights will bring a valuable perspective to the board as we continue to deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders."

This change will expand the size of Entergy's board to 11 directors. Ropp will serve on Entergy's audit and corporate governance committees.

A Louisiana native, Ropp, 66, recently retired as senior equity partner and senior managing director of the energy investment firm Barrow Hanley Global Investors based in Dallas, Texas. Barrow Hanley has historically been one of Entergy's largest institutional investors. In this role, Ropp served as a lead equity portfolio manager focused on strategy, new business development, marketing and client service with more than $5 billion in assets under management in Large Cap Value, Dividend Focused Value and US ESG Value. He also served as a member of the Executive Committee from 2017 to 2024.

Prior to joining Barrow Hanley, Ropp served as a research analyst covering exploration and production companies at Howard, Weil, Labouisse, Freidrichs, Inc., from 1998 to 1999, and at Frost Securities, Inc., from 1999 to 2001, where he served as a managing director. He began his career in 1981 as an operations manager in the oil and gas industry and subsequently held positions as an associate project engineer at Baker Hughes Company, followed by a process team leader role at Shell Oil Company where he oversaw field development, evaluation, well stimulation and workover, economics, and completion design. He also served as first lieutenant in the Louisiana Army National Guard.

Ropp holds an MBA and a Master of Science in Engineering from Tulane University. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Louisiana. Ropp also serves on the board of directors of Magnolia Oil & Gas Company. He lives in Dallas, Texas.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR ) produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy and connect with @Entergy on social media.

