Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia's Cardiac Center Now Providing Care In Reading, PA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Located at 5101 Allentown Pike, Temple, PA, 19560, CHOP's Cardiac Center in Reading will be led by Louis Hansrote, MD , pediatric cardiologist, and the team from CHOP's Cardiac Center in Allentown . They will see patients at the Reading location on the second Thursday of each month, providing cardiology clinic visits for new and existing patients, along with non-invasive testing such as electrocardiography (ECG), Holter tests and echocardiography.

"We are humbled and excited to expand our access and be able to offer CHOP's world-class pediatric cardiac services in a convenient location for families in the Reading community," said Vivek Allada, MD , Medical Director of Outpatient and Community Cardiology at CHOP. "This outpatient clinic, supported by Dr. Hansrote and the entire Allentown team, will allow families who rely on us to get the same incredible heart care closer to home."

CHOP's Cardiac Center sees patients at 16 outpatient locations throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey within the CHOP Care Network and is one of the largest outpatient cardiology services in the country. In addition to outpatient clinics, CHOP cardiac experts partner with more than 30 community hospitals in the region to provide consultations, electrocardiography and echocardiography services.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network , which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center) and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare , a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit

