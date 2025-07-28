Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Garden Tool (PTA-372)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to combine a rake together with a hoe to simplify gardening tasks," said an inventor, from Centralia, Wash., "so I invented the DUAL CULTIVATOR. My design eliminates the need to use and store separate gardening tools."

The invention provides an improved design for a garden tool. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a separate hoe and rake. As a result, it can be used to weed and cultivate. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for gardeners, landscapers, homeowners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-PTA-372, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED