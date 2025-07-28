Dr. Hamad Alharbi

Sanctuary Cosmetic Center Welcomes Dr. Hamad Alharbi: Leading Expert in Facial Cosmetic and Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Contact:Sanctuary Cosmetic CenterPhone: 703-893-3937Email: ...Website:Sanctuary Cosmetic Center Welcomes Dr. Hamad Alharbi: A Leading Expert in Facial Cosmetic and Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeryanctuary Cosmetic Center proudly announces the addition of Dr. Hamad Alharbi, MD, DDS, MS, FRCD(C) to its team of world-class specialists. Dr. Alharbi, a triple board-certified facial cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon, will be working alongside Dr. Soheila Rostami, enhancing the center's surgical expertise and expanding services in facial cosmetic surgery.With an extensive educational background and years of specialized surgical training, Dr. Alharbi brings a unique combination of artistry, innovation, and precision to the Washington, DC metropolitan area. He holds dual degrees in medicine and dentistry, a master's degree, and completed a highly rigorous maxillofacial surgical residency at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital. He further pursued advanced fellowship training in facial cosmetic and reconstructive surgery through the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS).Dr. Alharbi specializes in procedures such as rhinoplasty, deep-plane facelifts, Nano fat grafting, facial contouring, and laser skin rejuvenation. His comprehensive knowledge of head and neck anatomy allows him to provide natural, balanced results that are both aesthetically refined and functionally sound.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Alharbi to the Sanctuary team,” said Dr. Soheila Rostami, Founder and Medical Director at Sanctuary Cosmetic Center.“His advanced skill set, commitment to patient care, and dedication to surgical excellence perfectly align with our mission of delivering transformative and personalized results.”In addition to surgical procedures, Dr. Alharbi offers a full spectrum of non-surgical treatments including neuromodulators, dermal fillers, PRP therapy, and skin resurfacing. Patients benefit from fully customized treatment plans designed to enhance their individual features and goals.Dr. Alharbi is also a respected educator and researcher. He teaches surgical residents and fellows at Inova Fairfax Hospital and previously served on faculty at the University of Florida.His hospital affiliations include Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, and Virginia Hospital Center. He is an active member of numerous prestigious professional societies, including the American College of Surgeons, American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, and the American Association of Plastic Surgeons.To schedule a consultation with Dr. Alharbi or learn more about his services, please visit or call 703-893-3937About Sanctuary Cosmetic Center:Located in McLean, VA, Sanctuary Cosmetic Center is a premier aesthetic and surgical practice led by renowned oculofacial plastic and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Soheila Rostami. The center offers cutting-edge cosmetic procedures, personalized treatment plans, and state-of-the-art surgical care in a luxury setting.

