Bags, Bids, And Big Hearts: Texas Auction Turns Luxury Goods Into Local Flood Aid

Natalee at Studio Two Luxury

Natalee at Studio Two Luxury Donation

Kerrville Texas Charm

Following a successful charity auction that raised $20,000 for Hill Country storm recovery efforts, a Kerrville native is rallying her community

- Natalee PeppittKERRVILLE, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following a successful charity auction that raised $20,000 for Hill Country storm recovery efforts, Natalee Peppitt-a Kerrville native and founder of Studio Two Luxury -is once again rallying her community for an urgent cause.On Thursday, August 14, at 5:52 p.m. CST, Peppitt will host a second live auction on the Whatnot platform. 100% of the proceeds will benefit The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.The upcoming show will honor the memory of Renee Marilyn Smajstrla, a young flood victim and neighbor of Peppitt's family. To support the effort, Peppitt is calling on fellow pawnbrokers and luxury retailers to donate new or gently used luxury handbags, jewelry, or accessories to be auctioned live. Participating businesses will be recognized in the listings and social media.“After the first show, several Texas pawnbrokers reached out wanting to contribute, and it quickly became clear that the desire to help extended well beyond our state lines,” said Peppitt.“The pawn and reseller community is filled with incredibly generous individuals. I knew we had the potential to do even more. This tragedy is deeply personal to me, and this auction is my way of turning heartbreak into hope. Every dollar raised will remain in the Hill Country and go directly to vetted relief efforts through The Community Foundation.”Items will start at $2 during the live auction, creating an accessible and dynamic way for viewers to participate while giving back. The Whatnot platform allows for real-time bidding, storytelling, and community building-elements that contributed to the overwhelming success of the previous show.How to Contribute:.Donate Items: Pawnbrokers and business owners can donate luxury goods (jewelry, handbags, accessories) by contacting ....Note: Studio Two Luxury is not a charitable nonprofit. To make a tax-deductible donation, please give directly to The Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country..Tune In: Watch and shop live on Thursday, August 14 at 5:52 p.m. CST on the Whatnot app..Give Directly: Learn more about the benefiting organization at communityfoundation or contribute atfcsuite/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=4201.Note: This is the recommended way to contribute if you need a charitable donation receipt.About Natalee Peppitt and Studio Two LuxuryNatalee Peppitt is a Kerrville-born entrepreneur and live-selling expert who runs Studio Two Luxury-a digital boutique known for high-quality fashion and heartfelt community engagement. She combines her deep Texas roots with a passion for giving back, leveraging her platform to make a difference when it matters most.

Cyndee Harrison

Synaptic

+1 313-410-2343

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.