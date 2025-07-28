Cello Celebrates Prestigious Recognition At 2025 American Cheese Society Competition

Flagship Brand of Schuman Cheese Earns Multiple Accolades for Craftsmanship and Innovation

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schuman Cheese , a fourth-generation family-owned cheesemaker, proudly announces that its flagship brand, Cello, has once again received high honors-this time at the 2025 American Cheese Society Competition, one of the nation's most respected cheese competitions. Six of Cello cheeses took home top awards, further solidifying the brand's position as a leader in the specialty cheese category.

Among the standout winners were:



HD: Traditional Regional Italian Cheeses



1st Place: Cello Fontal

3rd Place: Cello Asiago

HA: Grating types



3rd Place: Cello 3 Year Old Copper Kettle Parmesan



3rd Place: Cello Artisan Parmesan

3rd Place: Cello Romano

KA: Fresh Unripened Cheese with Flavor Added 2nd Place: Cello Maple Mascarpone

Behind every Cello cheese variety is a decades-long commitment to quality, tradition, and bold innovation. Crafted at Lake Country Dairy in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, Cello cheeses are made with milk sourced from three local family farms and guided by the expert hands of Master Cheesemaker Christophe Megevand. From hard Italian classics like Parmesan and Asiago to unique flavored varieties and grated blends, every wheel is a testament to craftsmanship honed over generations.

"Our passion for elevating the cheesemaking craft shines through in every bite of Cello cheese," said Keith Schuman, Lake Country Dairy Business Unit Lead at Schuman Cheese. "We are incredibly proud of the recognition received at this year's ACS Competition, which reinforces the exceptional quality and creativity that define the Cello brand."

These wins from the ACS Competition add to an impressive roster of accolades for Cello and its parent company, Schuman Cheese, including recent awards at the 2025 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest, where the brand swept the Parmesan category for the second consecutive year.

As Schuman Cheese continues to innovate within the specialty cheese space, the company remains focused on delivering bold flavors, high-performance formats, and standout culinary experiences that meet the evolving tastes of today's consumers.

For more information on Schuman Cheese and Cello, visit or .

About Schuman Cheese

Founded in New York in 1945, Schuman Cheese has spent over four generations perfecting the art of cheesemaking and building lasting relationships with partners across the globe. The family has set the standard for integrity, excellence, and loyalty for four generations, exemplified by their premium cheeses and lasting partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman's team of skilled cheesemakers craft their world-class cheeses in America's dairy land, Wisconsin. This adds to a robust import business that serves as the #1 importer of hard Italian cheeses across the United States. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman over 80 years ago.

About Cello

Cello is a powerhouse in the specialty cheese category, producing everything from traditional favorites like Parmesan, Asiago, and Romano to flavored hand-rubbed Fontina, Mascarpone, and specialty cheese flights. Crafted at Wisconsin's Lake Country Dairy, they are the only American cheesemakers currently crafting hard Italian cheese in traditional copper kettles, a method that distinguishes Cello's award-winning Copper Kettle Parmesan from the rest. This commitment to time-honored techniques and exceptional quality has cemented Cello's reputation as a leader in the cheese world.

