WGS Investors Have Opportunity To Join Genedx Holdings Corp. Investigation With The DJS Law Group
LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2025 / PRNewswire/ -- News provided by DJS Law Group LLP The DJS Law Group reminds investors that it is investigating claims GeneDx Holdings Corp. ("GeneDx" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: WGS ) for violations of securities laws.
The investigation centers on whether the Company made false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose material information relevant to investors. On February 5, 2025, Grizzly Research released a report titled: "Insiders Attest That GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS ) Is Actively Committing Widespread Fraud." The report asserts that the Company's "growth is largely an illusion, driven by fraudulent schemes and illegal tactics" allegedly designed to manipulate Medicaid and Medicare programs to artificially boost revenue. It further claims that "testimonies from former employees and pending litigation indicate GeneDx inflated earnings through the unlawful practice of 'code stacking,'" which "allows billing for services that fail to meet the appropriate standards." The report also alleges that "CEO Katherine Stueland and CFO Kevin Feeley have routinely sold their shares upon vesting, without participating in open market acquisitions," a "pattern suggest[ing] insider awareness of a looming threat likely to affect the business."
WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE DJS Law Group LLPWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment