WGS Investors Have Opportunity To Join Genedx Holdings Corp. Investigation With The DJS Law Group

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2025 / PRNewswire/ -- News provided by DJS Law Group LLP The DJS Law Group reminds investors that it is investigating claims GeneDx Holdings Corp. ("GeneDx" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: WGS ) for violations of securities laws.

The investigation centers on whether the Company made false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose material information relevant to investors. On February 5, 2025, Grizzly Research released a report titled: "Insiders Attest That GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS ) Is Actively Committing Widespread Fraud." The report asserts that the Company's "growth is largely an illusion, driven by fraudulent schemes and illegal tactics" allegedly designed to manipulate Medicaid and Medicare programs to artificially boost revenue. It further claims that "testimonies from former employees and pending litigation indicate GeneDx inflated earnings through the unlawful practice of 'code stacking,'" which "allows billing for services that fail to meet the appropriate standards." The report also alleges that "CEO Katherine Stueland and CFO Kevin Feeley have routinely sold their shares upon vesting, without participating in open market acquisitions," a "pattern suggest[ing] insider awareness of a looming threat likely to affect the business."

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP

