Virginia Housing Announces New Board Of Commissioners

RICHMOND, Va., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Housing recently announced two new board members for the Virginia Housing Board of Commissioners: Roger Jones of Nokesville and Tracy McGuire of Manakin Sabot.

"Virginia Housing welcomes our new commissioners as we work together to advance Virginia Housing's mission," said Virginia Housing CEO Tammy Neale . "Through collaboration, leadership and a shared commitment, we will continue building strong communities and expanding access to housing opportunities across the Commonwealth."

Roger Jones

Tracy McGuire

Roger Jones is the CEO of Strong Home Mortgage. He previously served as President of J.G. Wentworth Home Lending, where he guided the company through national growth and the management of a multi-billion-dollar Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae servicing portfolio. Jones began his career as a Financial Consultant with Merrill Lynch. He received a bachelor's degree in history from the Virginia Military Institute, and he earned an MBA from Virginia Tech.

Tracy McGuire is a lifelong Virginian and an Associate Broker with the Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty, serving the Greater Richmond Region with a proven track record. McGuire has been recognized multiple times as a distinguished achiever in the Richmond market and was recently named one of the top 315 agents out of more than 7,000 in the region reflecting the trust, consistency and care she brings to every client. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in interior design and resource management from Virginia Tech.

For more information about Virginia Housing's leadership team, visit VirginiaHousing .

About Virginia Housing

By investing in the power of home, Virginia Housing transforms where and how thousands of Virginians live and thrive, strengthening communities and the economy. Virginia Housing has worked for over 50 years in partnership with the public and private sectors to help Virginians attain quality, affordable housing. While receiving no state taxpayer dollars, Virginia Housing raises money in capital markets to provide mortgages to first-time homebuyers, financing for rental developments and neighborhood revitalization efforts. Virginia Housing invests in innovations in affordable housing and makes homes for people with disabilities and older Virginians more livable. Learn more at VirginiaHousing and review the most recent annual report.

SOURCE Virginia Housing

