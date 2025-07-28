Inventhelp Inventors Develop Convenient Accessory For Krutches (PTA-351)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "After a severe fall that left me unable to walk for several months my daughter and I wanted to create a safe and convenient way to transport various personal items when using krutches", said one of two inventors, from Florissant, Mo., "so we invented the DUO KRUTCH SLEEVE POC-ITS. Our design enables you to carry items without inhibiting the use of the krutches."

The invention provides an easier way to transport an array of items while employing krutches. In doing so, it eliminates the need to balance items in the hands. As a result, it helps prevent dropped items, and it increases convenience and safety. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for individuals who require krutches. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-PTA-351, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

