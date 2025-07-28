July 28, 2025

News Release

BioPorto attends the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine meeting, where NGAL and Acute Kidney Injury will be a key focus among participants.

Laboratory medicine continues to focus on kidney diagnostics.



BioPorto is pleased to announce its attendance and the general multiple NGAL and Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) focused elements of the Association for Diagnostics Medicine meeting, this year held in Chicago from July 27 through 31, 2025.

AKI continues to be a key topic for laboratory medicine due to the eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate) calculation changes and the transition and cycle of AKI to Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

One of two AKI/NGAL special sessions1 is titled " Biomarkers of acute kidney injury in pediatrics: Focus on NGAL " by Nazim Bithi, PhD of Baylor College of Medicine/Texas Children's Hospital notes:

“This session addresses the growing need for early detection of acute kidney injury (AKI) in pediatric populations, with a focus on Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin (NGAL) as a promising biomarker. AKI often goes undetected until late stages when using traditional markers like serum creatinine, leading to poorer outcomes. The session will focus on three key objectives: 1) Understand how NGAL can provide early detection of AKI, enabling timely interventions that can significantly improve patient outcomes; 2) Provide a comparative analysis of NGAL's effectiveness versus serum creatinine and cystatin C, emphasizing NGAL's rapid increase post-renal injury; and 3) Realize the potential for incorporating NGAL into routine clinical practice, enhancing the diagnostic and prognostic capabilities of healthcare providers. By the end of the session, participants will understand why NGAL testing is a valuable addition to clinical practice and how it can transform AKI management, leading to better healthcare delivery.”*

Nazim is one of the authors of the recent publication,“Validation of an assay for NGAL in a pediatric population” 2.

The second special session3 is“ Thinking beyond creatinine: Next-generation biomarkers for early prediction and diagnosis of acute kidney injury ” by Raj Pandya, PhD, DABCC, of University of Utah.

BioPorto will participate in the conference and is located on Booth #5327, which will promote ProNephro AKITM (NGAL) to lab directors, clinical chemistry managers, and medical directors attending the exhibit and congress – the largest in laboratory medicine. ProNephro AKI (NGAL) is FDA cleared for risk stratification of ICU patients 3 months through 21 years of age for moderate to severe (stage 2/3) AKI.

As well, worldwide partners and collaborators for distribution of BioPorto's NGAL tests will meet with the team to review current collaborations, the business impact of the FDA cleared product and the current US study for those 18+ with a similar ICU indication.

ADLM education for members includes an online 2024 event recording which highlighted Dr. Prasad Devarajan speaking on the Use of the new Biomarker NGAL in Acute Kidney Injury 4. There is expected continued interest and awareness on AKI throughout 2025 and 2026 due to the ongoing KDIGO project to update AKI guidelines, expected in early 2026. Sign up for notification of release of these guidelines and other NGAL news at .

Jennifer Zonderman, SVP Global Marketing and Commercialization notes,“ADLM is a gathering of the best collaborators in medicine. Laboratorians provide key information for clinicians and administrators to support decision making along the patient journey. Our customers and partners are proud to be on the forefront of change for the care of kidneys in patients. Our team looks forward to reconnecting with our distribution partners, customers, and technical collaborators to celebrate and plan further progress for kidney diagnostics.”

1) & 3) ADLM Scientific Program – session description: Text>Conference Program |

2) 1. Bithi N, Ibrahim RB, Tam EL, Almamoun R, Frenk Oquendo AC, Akcan-Arikan A, Devaraj S. Validation of an assay for NGAL in a pediatric population. Pract Lab Med. 2025 Jun 24;46:e00486. doi: PMID: 40677412; PMCID: PMC12268082.

4) Text>Industry Division on-demand programs |

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury is a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in blood and makes it difficult for kidneys to maintain the proper balance of bodily fluids. AKI can also affect other organs such as the brain, heart, and lungs and is common in patients who are in hospital intensive care units. For more information about AKI please visit: Text>aki/ .

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company's tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company's flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit .

