Tony's Fencing And Iron Works Builds Custom Columns That Elevate Entrances And Endure Louisiana's Climate

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When it comes to creating a truly remarkable entrance, columns do more than frame a gate-they define the entire character of a property. At Tony's Fencing and Iron Works, custom columns are one of the company's most requested features, and for good reason. These structural and aesthetic showpieces are carefully designed to complement everything from elegant iron gates and farm enclosures to historic homes and new builds across Southeast Louisiana.

With more than 30 years of experience serving Covington, Mandeville, Slidell, Hammond, Baton Rouge , and the Northshore region, Tony and his expert crew offer a wide variety of column styles, materials, and integrated features, ensuring each installation is not only functional but also a true enhancement to the surrounding landscape.

A Column for Every Style and Need

Tony's Fencing specializes in several types of columns, each offering unique advantages and design potential:

🧱 Brick Columns

Classic and timeless, brick columns are ideal for traditional homes, historic properties, and ranch-style entrances. Clients can choose from a variety of brick types, including reclaimed or antique brick for that old-world charm, or modern brick options with clean lines and subtle coloring.

🪨 Stone Columns

Natural or cast stone columns offer unmatched elegance. Tony's team works with stacked stone, cut stone, and cultured stone veneers to create columns that blend beautifully with rustic or high-end architectural styles. These columns can be paired with wrought iron accents for a stately finish.

🧊 Stucco Columns

For a sleek, modern look, stucco columns offer clean lines and customizable color palettes. Popular in newer developments and upscale neighborhoods, stucco columns can include decorative bands, trim molding, or recessed lighting for nighttime visibility and style.

🖤 Wrought Iron-Wrapped Columns

A specialty of Tony's, wrought iron-wrapped columns combine strength with artistry. These columns feature a concrete or brick base wrapped in custom iron scrollwork, lattice, or monogrammed emblems-perfect for clients who want to make a bold design statement.

⚙️ Structural Steel Columns

For large estates or commercial installations, structural steel columns may be integrated to provide the heavy-duty support needed for wide gates or automated entries. These columns are then finished with decorative materials to achieve the desired aesthetic.

More Than Just Structure: Custom Features Included

Tony's columns are more than just upright supports-they're multifunctional elements built for style, security, and smart home convenience. Clients can request:

Built-in mailbox units

Intercom or access keypad panels

Automated gate hardware

Motion-sensor or solar-powered lighting

Custom address plaques or logos

Arched tops or decorative caps

Every column is handcrafted and installed with precision, ensuring it will endure Louisiana's humidity, sun exposure, and shifting soils.

“People come to us wanting something strong, but also something that makes a statement. Columns give them both,” says owner Tony Ostrowski.“It's one of the first things visitors notice, and with the right materials, it'll hold up for decades.”

Whether flanking a small garden gate or lining a long private drive, Tony's custom columns are built to scale and spec. The company works closely with homeowners, contractors, and property managers to coordinate column design with existing fencing, homes, or landscapes.

FAQ – Custom Columns from Tony's Fencing and Iron Works

Q: What's the most popular type of column?

A: Brick and stone remain top choices due to their classic look and durability, but stucco and iron-wrapped columns are growing in popularity with newer home builds.

Q: Can I add lighting or electronics to my columns?

A: Yes, we regularly install low-voltage lighting, motion sensors, intercom systems, and gate keypads directly into custom columns.

Q: Will the columns match my existing fencing or gate?

A: Absolutely. We custom-design each column to complement your gate, fence, and the overall look of your property.

Q: How do I maintain them?

A: Most columns require very little maintenance. We seal porous materials like stone or brick, and we offer touch-up services for stucco and iron as needed.

Q: Do you offer matching fencing and gates?

A: Yes. Tony's Fencing is a full-service provider of custom ironwork, wood, vinyl, and farm fencing, and can coordinate the full design and build.

About the Company:

Tony's Fencing and Iron Works has been a cornerstone of custom ironwork, gates, fencing, and entrance solutions in Southeast Louisiana for over 30 years. Known for their craftsmanship, reliability, and hands-on service, they offer everything from farm fencing and ADA-compliant handrails to luxury gates and stunning custom columns that leave a lasting impression.

