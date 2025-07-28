'Not Able To Catch Terrorists': Shiv Sena UBT MP Criticises Centre On Pahalgam Terror Attack

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Shiv Sena UBT member Arvind Sawant on Monday criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre over the security lapses during the Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that the terrorists involved in the attack have not been caught or eliminated.

“You named the operation Sindoor. Why are you playing with people's feelings? Whose 'Sindoor' was taken away? Wasn't your sisters' 'Sindoor' taken away? You have not been able to catch the terrorists. We appreciate that you targeted the terrorists who did not attack the people. But when the terrorists responsible for the attack are not caught, do you feel nothing?” asked MP Sawant in the Lok Sabha.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Bihar and gave a political speech, but did not bother to visit Pahalgam.

“You (PM Modi) have not visited Manipur till now,” he said, thereby taking a swipe at the BJP and PM Modi.

He further accused the Centre of serious security lapses and asked,“Why were there no armed forces personnel or police there when the Pahalgam attack took place?”

“When I went to Kashmir, as a minister, to inaugurate the electric bus, security forces were standing everywhere. Armed soldiers were standing at a short distance,” he said.

MP Sawant asked that if there is such a security situation in Kashmir, then why was there not a single armed soldier or policeman in Pahalgam on the day of the attack?

“Our tourists were there, and there was no police there? Who gave the order that soldiers will not stay there?” he said.

He demanded that a thorough inquiry be conducted in this regard.

Sawant further criticised the government's response to the attack and alleged that it tried to shift the blame onto tour operators.

“The government is so weak and cowed that it said the tour operators were responsible for taking people to Baisaran without permission or a license. Is this your answer to terrorism?” he asked.

“During the Pulwama attack, Satya Pal Malik was the Jammu and Kashmir Governor. Remember his statement, even today, he still says that despite repeated requests, the government sent the soldiers by road. Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked. 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred. Even today, no inquiry has been conducted,” he said.

He also demanded accountability from the government and reiterated why the Pahalgam terrorists are still free.

MP Sawant also criticised the BJP government over its foreign policy.

“We will praise our army, not the government. What was your bravery in this? If you had given freedom, then why did you declare a ceasefire without any conditions? The US President is talking nonsense... he is still talking nonsense today that he stopped the war. While agreeing to the ceasefire, the government should have done it after laying down conditions before Pakistan. Even after the ceasefire, the attack continues as our citizens are being killed,” said Sawant.

“Will we just keep watching?” he asked.