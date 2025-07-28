Strengthening Surveillance Systems For Vaccine-Preventable Diseases In Egypt

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAIRO, Egypt, July 28, 2025/APO Group/ --

The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Egypt and the Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, together with the Ministry of Health and Population's Expanded Programme on Immunization, conducted a training workshop to strengthen surveillance systems for vaccine-preventable diseases in Egypt.

The training, held from 20 to 23 July 2025 with support from the Pandemic Fund, was attended by surveillance officers from 13 governorates.

Surveillance systems are essential for detecting, tracking and responding to diseases. They provide reliable, evidence-based data that informs public health decision-making, particularly in responding to diseases that can be prevented through vaccination.

Through interactive discussions, simulation exercises and hands-on activities, participants enhanced their skills in detecting and reporting health threats and supporting disease surveillance and response activities as well as reviewing the latest updates to Egypt's vaccine-preventable disease surveillance guidelines.

With ongoing humanitarian crises and disease outbreaks in neighbouring countries and territories, where health systems and surveillance mechanisms have been severely disrupted, strengthening Egypt's surveillance system is more important than ever.

The training reflects WHO's continued commitment to supporting Egypt in building a stronger, more responsive surveillance systems to ensure early action to protect the health of all people living in the country.

