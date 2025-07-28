Dietary Supplements Market To Reach USD 351.8 Billion By 2032, Growing At 8.5% CAGR -- Skyquest Technology Consulting

The rising consumer demand for nutritional support is being propelled by several key trends, including the increasing incorporation of dietary supplements into daily routines for overall wellness, as well as the growing need for specialized sports nutrition products among athletes and health-conscious individuals.

WESTFORD, Mass., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, Dietary Supplements Market -Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 185.5 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 8.50% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 351.8 Billion by the end of 2032. The dietary supplements market is witnessing significant growth, driven by greater accessibility and convenience of products, the rising impact of influencer marketing and social media awareness, and enhanced quality assurance and regulatory compliance.

Dietary Supplements Market Key Growth Drivers:



The global dietary supplements market is expanding rapidly, propelled by rising health consciousness, growing awareness of preventive healthcare, and an increasing focus on nutrition and wellness.

Consumers are proactively turning to supplements to fill dietary gaps, strengthen immunity, manage weight, and support healthy aging.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders is further boosting the adoption of vitamins, minerals, proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, and herbal supplements.

Additionally, the surge in gym culture, fitness trends, and personalized nutrition has driven younger populations toward sports nutrition and functional supplements. One of the key trends shaping the market is the growing demand for natural, plant-based, and clean-label products, as consumers seek transparency and sustainability in what they consume. The digitalization of sales channels, including the rise of e-commerce and mobile health apps , is transforming product accessibility and consumer engagement.

What are the Recent Developments in Dietary Supplements Market?



In March 2025, Herbalife announced that it has acquired Pro2col Health, Pruvit Ventures, and a 51% stake in Link BioSciences. These acquisitions were made to advance its personalized wellness platform. Pro2col offers biometric-based nutrition recommendations. Link BioSciences provides custom supplement manufacturing. Pruvit has added ketone supplements to Herbalife's product portfolio.

Bayer launched a novel healthy ageing system for consumers in September 2024. The company is focusing on offering consumers products that help them age healthily with its ultra-modern Age Factor ecosystem. It blends a scientifically expressed dietary supplement, a saliva-enabled biological test from Chronomics, and a prominent wellness partner application. In April 2024, Nestlé's Indian arm signed a contract with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to produce and commercialize medical nutrition supplements and products. This joint venture is a crucial step, enabling Nestlé to use their science-based nutritional formulations to more users in the nations by using Dr Reddy's strong distribution and retail network.

Major Challenges in Dietary Supplements Market Industry

The dietary supplements market faces several critical challenges that could hinder its progress. One of the primary concerns is the lack of standardized regulations across countries, leading to inconsistent product quality, labeling issues, and safety concerns. Many regions still lack strict enforcement, allowing substandard or counterfeit products to enter the market, which erodes consumer trust.

Additionally, misleading health claims and inadequate scientific backing for certain supplements have sparked skepticism among healthcare professionals and consumers alike. Supply chain disruptions, especially in sourcing natural and organic ingredients, also pose significant challenges, affecting pricing and product availability.

Competitive Landscape

The dietary supplements market is highly competitive and fragmented, comprising global giants, regional players, and a growing number of startups focusing on niche wellness solutions. Leading companies such as Amway, Herbalife Nutrition, Nestlé Health Science, Bayer AG, and GNC Holdings dominate through strong brand recognition, broad product portfolios, and expansive distribution networks.

In 2024, a notable strategic shift across the industry is the increased focus on personalization and digital engagement. Major players are leveraging AI-driven health assessments, DNA-based supplement kits, and personalized nutrition apps to offer tailored solutions that meet individual health needs.

The major players in the dietary supplements market industry include,



Nestlé Health Science (Nestlé S.A.)

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Corp.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical (via Pharmavite)

Bayer AG

Glanbia PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

DSM Firmenich (DSM)

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)

BASF SE

Lonza Group

IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances)

Nature's Bounty Co.

GNC (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group)

Swisse (H&H Group)

Orthomol Holding GmbH

MuscleTech (Iovate Health Sciences/Xiwang Foodstuffs)

NOW Foods Bionova

Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation:

By ingredient , vitamins segment leads the market due to their broad application across all age groups and health conditions. They are widely used for preventive care, immune growth and deficiencies in control. The need to address global growth in health awareness and nutritional gap has made multivitamins a head in the daily routine.

By Type , the OTC segment dominates because most supplements are available without a prescription, making them easily accessible to consumers.

By Form , capsules are the leading form due to their ease of swallowing, quick absorption, and ability to mask unpleasant tastes. They allow manufacturers to effectively combine more materials, making them a popular choice between consumers and manufacturers.

By Application , the general and preventive health is the most important segment because several consumers are using supplements supplemented as an active approach to maintaining general welfare and preventing future health problems.

By End user , the adult segment dominates the market, as they are the primary consumers of the dietary diet for energy, immunity, stress, fitness and dietary balance. Their purchasing power, awareness and health goals make them the most important goal of additional producers.

By Distribution channel , the offline segment leads the market due to the widespread appearance of pharmacies, supermarkets and health shops, where consumers often prefer consultation and chairs on installed stores.

Regional Outlook

North America dominates the global dietary supplements market due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high consumer awareness regarding preventive health, and widespread availability of dietary products.

Asia-Pacific witnesses the fastest growth, rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income and especially the middle-class population of China, India, Japan and South Korea. Changes to a healthy lifestyle, increasing the incidence of lifestyle-related diseases and increasing the demand for traditional and herbal supplements, accelerating the market.

Europe has an important market share, supported by strict regulatory standards related to product safety, labeling and claims. The increasing demand for plant-based and clean-label supplements, combined with a high aging population and proactive health management, is driving the consumption of dietary supplements in countries like Germany, the UK, and France.

LAMEA represent an emerging market that is not yet in the dietary industry. The growth is driven by increasing care, and awareness of nutritional deficiencies, and the expansion of retail and e-commerce areas in Brazil, South Africa and UAE.

