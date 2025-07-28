Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inventhelp Inventor Develops Refueling Accessory For Kerosene Heaters (PDK-610)


2025-07-28 10:31:46
PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a neat, safe, and controlled way to refill kerosene heaters without spilling a drop," said an inventor, from Saint Clairsville, Ohio, "so I invented the E Z FILL. My design provides added safety when refueling."

The patent-pending invention provides a simple funnel positioning and securing device for use with kerosene heaters. In doing so, it ensures safe refueling practices. As a result, it helps avoid spills. It also would not require tools or installation modifications. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners who use kerosene heaters, businesses that use portable fuel containers and funnels, contractors, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-PDK-610, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

