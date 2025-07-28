Berk Communications Selected As Agency Of Record To Lead PR For Montclair Hospitality Group

Partnership to Spotlight the Return of Chef Morimoto to NYC and Expand MHG's Culinary Footprint Nationwide

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a bold expansion strategy to scale its chef-driven concepts across the country, Montclair Hospitality Group (MHG), the visionary hospitality tech company behind some of the country's most dynamic chef-driven concepts, has appointed award-winning Berk Communications , a subsidiary of MikeWorldWide (MWW) , as its public relations agency of record.

The announcement comes as MHG accelerates its national expansion across experiential dining concepts like Ani Ramen, pastaRAMEN, and the highly anticipated MM by Morimoto. Berk Communications will lead integrated PR efforts – including media relations, influencer strategy, social media consulting, and reputation management – to help elevate MHG's brand and amplify its next wave of growth. The agency will also support key openings and thought leadership for MHG's culinary talent, including Chef Masaharu Morimoto – known to millions as the star of Iron Chef and Iron Chef America – and James Beard nominated Chef Robbie Felice .

"We build visibility that lasts – not just headlines, but moments that stick," said Ron Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Berk Communications. "For MHG, that means turning every opening, every chef, and every idea into something that drives business and builds lasting momentum."

With a client roster that includes The Cheesecake Factory, Caesars Entertainment, VAI Resort, and Rao's Miami Beach, Berk Communications brings deep experience in building relevance and visibility for today's most influential hospitality brands.

"As MHG enters a defining chapter of national expansion and concept innovation, we knew we needed a partner who not only understands hospitality, but can shape and lead the conversation around it," said Luck Sarabhayavanija, Founder and CEO of Montclair Hospitality Group. "Berk's storytelling power, deep media relationships, and understanding of chef-led brands make them the ideal partner to amplify our mission."

Together, Berk and MHG will elevate the brand's presence, expand its reach, and strengthen its leadership in the evolving hospitality space.

