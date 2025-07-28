Noax Hygienic Pcs Boost Traceability And Efficiency At Zotter's Premium Chocolate Facility

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Known for bold and creative flavors such as beer, nettle jelly, red wine, and poppy seeds, Zotter's success hinges on its ability to run a highly individualized and hygienic production process. With noax's rugged S19 and S21 stainless steel PCs deployed throughout the factory, the company achieves seamless integration of recipe management, machine control, and real-time data collection-even under extreme conditions.

"When production is running at full speed, it gets really dusty in here," said Josef Zotter, Founder and Director of Zotter Chocolate. "I've never had to worry about the computer technology. I need these rugged PCs!"

noax industrial PCs are designed for 24/7 operation in demanding environments. Featuring IP65-certified protection, multi-touch functionality, and food-safe sealed housings, the devices offer reliable performance even amid cocoa dust, flour, and milk powder. Their long lifecycle and high processing power also support Zotter's ERP system and strict traceability needs.

"Our ERP system is very resource hungry," explained Zotter's IT specialist. "We needed devices with i7 processors and enough storage capacity to handle large data volumes without compromise. Other providers simply couldn't meet those demands."

Zotter's decision to partner with noax reflects a shared commitment to sustainability, quality, and long-term value. While Zotter crafts ethically sourced confections, noax builds its PCs at its headquarters near Munich, Germany, and provides U.S.-based service out of Charlotte, North Carolina-ensuring rapid response and dependable support.

With noax as a technology partner, Zotter continues to deliver exceptional products while advancing a future-focused, sustainable manufacturing model.

About noax Technologies – Your Partner for Industrial Touch Panel PCs

noax Technologies is a leading manufacturer of high-quality, reliable, and rugged industrial touch panel PCs and HMIs. With over 30 years of expertise in developing and producing industrial computer solutions, noax offers a comprehensive range of services - from personalized consultation and sales to professional technical support.

noax industrial PCs are used worldwide across a wide variety of industries - including food production, logistics, and manufacturing. Designed for the toughest environments, noax panel PCs stand out for their exceptional durability, high performance, and absolute reliability – even under extreme conditions such as heat, cold, water, dust, vibrations, and shocks.

With dedicated service teams in both the United States and Europe, noax ensures fast, solution-focused support tailored to the needs of industrial operations.

In recognition of its innovative strength, noax Technologies was honored with the prestigious TOP100 Award in 2024.

