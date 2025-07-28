Trademo Joins ICC To Advance Trade Finance, Supply Chain Resilience, And Compliance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Chris Southworth, Secretary General, ICC United KingdomPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trademo , a leading SaaS innovator driving transformation in global trade, supply chain resilience, trade finance, and compliance, today announced its membership with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). As the institutional voice for over 45 million companies in 170 countries, and in the UK alone, partnering with 280 organizations representing more than 1 million companies, 10 million consumers, and 20 million workers, ICC offers an unparalleled platform for shaping the future of cross-border trade, financing solutions, digital transformation, and regulatory excellence."We are very excited to join the ICC as a member," said Shalabh Singhal, Founder and CEO of Trademo. "ICC has played a vital role in promoting and enabling global trade for decades. Today, international trade faces a range of complex challenges, from shifting tariffs and evolving compliance standards to geopolitical uncertainties. At Trademo, we've built a strong data foundation and AI infrastructure to help businesses stay compliant and manage trade risks effectively. We look forward to collaborating with the ICC community to build a more resilient, transparent future for global commerce."Through this membership, Trademo will engage directly with government agencies, regulators, financial institutions, and industry leaders to shape the future of global trade. As part of ICC's working groups, Trademo would gain a voice in developing international standards for trade finance, digital trade, arbitration, and sustainability. The membership also unlocks access to high-level networking opportunities, exclusive industry briefings, and ICC's extensive knowledge resources.Trademo's inclusion adds tangible value to the ICC ecosystem. As ICC expands its work on digitizing trade finance and modernizing compliance infrastructure, Trademo's AI-powered platforms can serve as a testing ground for next-generation frameworks and technology pilots. ICC will benefit from Trademo's deep intelligence capabilities, particularly in areas like sanctions screening, automated KYC/AML checks, trade document digitization, and Forced labor risk detection, where real-world data can inform policymaking and working group recommendations. Trademo will support ICC's Trade Finance and Banking Programme, co-developing digital solutions to help bridge the USD 2.5 trillion trade finance gap, while also contributing to sandbox pilots like the Tees Test Centre to accelerate regulatory innovation. Additionally, by featuring Trademo's TradeScreen solution in ICC's upcoming Digital Ecosystem Case Study Report, ICC can provide the wider community with a practical blueprint for reducing friction in financing, improving SME inclusion, and supporting global trade with trust and transparency.About TrademoTrademo is redefining global trade with AI-driven solutions that deliver real-time visibility, compliance, and actionable intelligence. Our flagship platform, TradeScreen, empowers businesses to digitize trade documents, run essential UCP and ISBP checks, screen for sanctions, dual-use goods, dangerous goods, import-export controls, and TBML (money laundering) - all in one place.Our solutions include Trademo Intel for trade intelligence, Sanctions Screener covering 650+ global watchlists, Global Trade Compliance for HS/ECN classification and export controls, and Trademo Map to detect forced labor and sanctions risks in supply chains. Powered by our proprietary TrademoKG, we analyze data from over 200 countries to provide unmatched transparency and compliance across global trade networks.For more information on ICC membership,To learn more about Trademo and its solutions, visit:About ICCThe International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is the world's largest and most influential business organization, representing companies of all sizes across 170 countries. Known for its policy leadership and deep expertise in trade finance, digital trade, and sustainability, ICC brings together governments, regulators, corporates, and institutions to shape global trade rules.With a reputation backed by FTSE 100 companies and major banks, it offers practical tools such as Incoterms training, arbitration services, and trade finance programs, making it a trusted platform for global business innovation and collaboration.

