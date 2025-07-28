VISION PRODUCTS RECOGNIZED AS TOP HEADWORN DISPLAY SYSTEMS SOLUTION BY AEROSPACE DEFENSE REVIEW

Vision Products' A3RO HMD for mitigating degraded visual environments

Vision Products' 147 degree ultra wide field of view HMD

Vision Products named 2025's Top Headworn Display Systems Solution by Aerospace Defense Review for its U.S.-made, high-res, wide FOV, digital night vision HMDs.

- Michael BrowneCAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vision Products, a leader in advanced visualization technologies for the aerospace and defense industry, today announced its recognition by Aerospace Defense Review as the "Top Headworn Display Systems Solution in 2025." This prestigious accolade, highlighted in a recent article by Aerospace Defense Review ( ), confirms Vision Products' commitment to innovation and its critical role in enhancing situational awareness and operational effectiveness for the most demanding missions. According to Aerospace Defense Review,“This award is a direct result of Vision Products' strong reputation and trust among customers and industry peers, evident in the numerous nominations received from Aerospace Defense Review's subscribers. Vision Products emerged as the top solution after an exhaustive evaluation by an expert panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and the publication's editorial board.”"This recognition from Aerospace Defense Review is an immense honor and a powerful validation of our relentless pursuit of improving warfighter safety," stated Michael Browne, Ph.D., President of Vision Products. "It underscores our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of head-mounted display (HMD) technology, delivering unparalleled clarity and situational awareness to defense forces operating in the most challenging environments, both on the ground and in the air. Vision Products is committed to designing and building hardware in the United States, with U.S.-sourced components. This ensures the integrity of our supply chain, strengthens the U.S. manufacturing base, and provides American jobs."Key Strengths of Vision Products' HMD Systems Include:. Robust and ruggedized design built to withstand extreme operational conditions. MOSA-compliant hardware for enhanced interoperability and future scalability. Entirely U.S.-sourced components for trust, independence, and supply chain resilience. Widest field of view (147-degree diagonal ) and superior resolution for enhanced situational awareness“In the past 18 months, we have delivered the world's first high-resolution, wide field-of-view HMD for degraded visual environment mitigation, and we have built and demonstrated the world's first integrated day/night digital night vision HMD for rotorcraft, and demonstrated a soldier-worn HMD with performance that is better than analog night vision goggles. We are truly defining the next generation of military HMDs,” said Browne.Vision Products' award-winning HMD systems are available for qualified defense and aerospace partners. For more information, please visit .About Vision Products:Vision Products is a leading provider of cutting-edge HMD systems for the global aerospace and defense sectors. We specialize in wide field of view, high resolution HMDs that can also include digital and analog night vision sensors. Founded in 2009, we are dedicated to advancing national security and increasing warfighter safety through innovation and technological excellence via our U.S.-based small business. For more information, visit .

