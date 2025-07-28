High-Ticket Sales Strategist Katie Hornor Earns Practitioner Certification In Neuro-Linguistic Programming

Katie Hornor and Dr. Richard Bandler

Katie Hornor, The Flamingo Advantage

- Katie Hornor

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning keynote speaker, business strategist, and high-performance coach Katie Hornor has officially earned her Practitioner Certification in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), solidifying her role as one of the most dynamic and results-driven coaches serving entrepreneurs and business leaders today.

Trained directly by NLP creator Dr. Richard Bandler-alongside master trainers John La Valle, Kathleen La Valle and Chris Wyllie-Hornor joins an elite group of global professionals equipped with the most advanced communication, persuasion, and mindset mastery tools available.

NLP is a communication and behavioral framework developed in the 1970s by Dr. Richard Bandler and John Grinder. Initially designed to model the verbal and nonverbal patterns used by effective therapists, NLP has since evolved into a broader methodology used across industries including education, healthcare, athletics, and business leadership.

At its core, NLP examines how individuals structure their internal experiences-through language, thought, and behavior-and how these patterns can be modified to improve performance, communication, and decision-making. In recent years, NLP techniques have gained traction among professionals seeking to increase self-awareness, enhance leadership communication, and build stronger client and team relationships.

For business leaders and entrepreneurs, the relevance of NLP lies in its practical application: recognizing internal limitations, reframing challenges, and increasing one's ability to influence, motivate, and lead more effectively. Certification programs typically cover areas such as rapport-building, emotional state management, persuasive language structures, and behavioral modeling.

With her recent NLP Practitioner Certification, Hornor adds this methodology to her existing expertise in high-performance coaching and strategic business consulting . The tools and frameworks gained through the training enhance her ability to support clients-particularly those navigating complex leadership roles or high-ticket sales environments-by providing structure for sustainable mindset shifts and communication excellence.

As companies place greater emphasis on emotional intelligence, adaptability, and purpose-driven leadership, methodologies like NLP are increasingly being integrated into executive coaching, team training, and personal development programs.

About Katie Hornor: Katie Hornor is a globally recognized business strategist, certified High PerformanceTM Coach, and keynote speaker. She is the founder of the Flamingo Advantage® brand and a 15-time bestselling author, with features on TEDx, NBC, CBS, FOX, and Times Square. Known for helping entrepreneurs build businesses that serve their life and God-given purpose, Katie blends biblical values with cutting-edge business and sales strategies. For speaking or coaching inquiries, please contact:

Tresa Salters

The Flamingo Advantage

+1 617-688-8622

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.