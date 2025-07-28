ARC's Yash Nensee, Stasya Pandya Shine In Equestrian Premier League Show 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Yashaan Khambatta, Stasya Pandya, Yash Nensee, Niharika Singhania and Anaya Vazirani, all representing Mumbai's Amateur Riders' Club (ARC), secured medals in multiple categories at the Equestrian Premier League (EPL) held in Bengaluru organized by Embassy International Riding School (EIRS) from July 25 to 27.

The competition witnessed participation from over 130 riders representing clubs from across the country.

On Saturday (July 26), Stasya Pandya, riding Jisamer, delivered a poised performance to claim second place in the Children's Dressage category, scoring 61.842%. Close behind, Anaya Vazirani, astride Ferry, secured third place with a well-executed test, earning 61.578%.

In the Sub-Junior Show Jumping (80–90cm) category, among 130 competitors, Stasya astride Jisamer secured 5th in the 90cm class with a clear round and a time of 40.21 seconds.

In the 130cm Show Jumping, a standout round by Yashaan Khambatta, astride Lord, earned the gold medal. Yash Nensee on his horse D'Amour du Nénuphar secured third position, suffering four penalties.

In the Open Dressage category, Anaya Vazirani, once again partnered with Ferry and secured fourth place.

On Sunday, Yash Nensee astride D'Amour du Nénuphar continued his stellar form, claiming first place in the 135cm Show Jumping, with a clear round. Niharika Singhania, astride Sir Lancelot, and Yashaan Khambatta, astride Lord, both delivered remarkable rounds to jointly secure second place, showcasing depth and talent in the higher-level show jumping division.

Reflecting on his success at the EPL this weekend, Yash Nensee, Finalist in the 2023 Asian Games, said:“It's been an incredibly rewarding journey so far with my mare, D'Amour du Nénuphar. Competing in our very first show in India this past June and winning the 1.30m class was a special moment. To follow that with a 3rd place in the 1.30m and a win in the 1.35m class in July has been both humbling and motivating. D'Amour has shown remarkable consistency, heart, and scope, and I couldn't be prouder of how she's adapted and performed. It's also encouraging to see the growing recognition of Indian riders and horses on the international equestrian stage.

Bobin Tshering, coach at the Amateur Riders' Club (ARC), who has been closely involved in training and mentoring the emerging riders, shared his thoughts:“Equestrian sport is unlike any other...it demands harmony between rider and horse, discipline, and deep trust. It's encouraging to see young riders embracing this challenge with such dedication and consistently delivering impressive performances. At ARC, we're committed to nurturing the next generation of riders with the skill, mindset, and discipline needed to represent India on the international equestrian stage.”

Results:

Children Dressage:

1.⁠ ⁠Bhagav Babu (Gucci/62.368)

2.⁠ ⁠Stasya Pandya (Jisamer/61.842%)

3.⁠ ⁠Ananya Vazirani (Ferry/61.578%)

Show Jumping 130cm:

1.⁠ ⁠Yashaan Khambatta (Lord)

3. Yash Nensee (D'Amour du Nénuphar)

Show Jumping 135cm:

1.⁠ ⁠Yash Nensee (D'Amour du Nénuphar)

2.⁠ ⁠Niharika Singhani (Sir Lancelot)

3.⁠ ⁠Yashaan Khambatta (Lord).