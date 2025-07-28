Seth Keown Joins Gilsbar's Group Benefits Team As Senior Benefits Consultant

COVINGTON, La., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilsbar welcomes Seth Keown to its Group Benefits team as Senior Benefits Consultant. Through this role, Seth will support Gilsbar's continued growth in the employee benefits market by building strong employer relationships and providing expert guidance in the design, implementation, and management of comprehensive benefit packages.

"Seth is an exciting addition to our Group Benefits team," said Rachel Welch, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that is vital in strengthening our client relationships and expanding our market presence."

Seth is a seasoned professional with nearly 15 years of experience in the employee benefits insurance industry. He holds a degree in Business Administration and has developed a successful career focused on sales, leadership, and strategic benefit design-helping organizations create customized, effective employee benefits solutions.

Now residing in Mississippi, where his wife is attending medical school, Seth remains active in the community and enjoys spending time with their three children, often coaching their sports teams.

About Gilsbar

Established in 1959, Gilsbar offers robust insurance solutions for businesses and their employees, including employee benefits consulting, commercial insurance consulting, and association benefits management. Gilsbar is also recognized as an industry leader in professional liability sales and administration.

Gilsbar has been honored by Inc. magazine for its sustained growth, Modern Healthcare and Business Insurance magazines as a Best Place to Work, and WELCOA and the American Heart Association for its proven wellness program available for employees.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Gilsbar, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED