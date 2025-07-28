Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Adjustable Shade Product (PDK-605)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient shade product that can be easily secured to any beach chair," said an inventor, from Imperial, Pa., "so I invented THE CASEATA CABANA. My design provides added protection against the sun while relaxing at the beach, during a backyard party, or at the pool."

The invention provides an adjustable shade product for use during various outdoor activities. In doing so, it protects the user from the sun. As a result, it provides added comfort, protection, and peace of mind. It also offers an improved alternative to traditional umbrellas, canopies, etc. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for beach and pool goers, resorts, waterparks, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-PDK-605, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

