Cadence Bank Earns Four 2025 Coalition Greenwich Best Bank Awards For Middle Market And Small Business Banking Performance



Best Bank – Overall Satisfaction for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Overall Satisfaction for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Satisfaction in Cash Management for Small Business Banking in the U.S. Best Bank – Satisfaction with Relationship Management for Small Business Banking in the U.S. (South)

"The Coalition Greenwich Best Banks 2025 awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our commercial and community banking teams across our footprint. Our customers' successes are our successes, and this recognition is a testament to the value we place in putting our customers at the center of our business," said Cadence Bank Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins.

To determine the winners, Crisil Coalition Greenwich analysts interviewed more than 13,000 small businesses with sales of $1-$10 million and nearly 12,000 middle-market firms with sales of $10-$500 million across the country.

Rollins continues, "We are proud to be recognized for the relationships we build with our customers, the trusted advice we provide and the solutions we offer to help businesses grow and thrive."

Crisil Coalition Greenwich is a leading provider of strategic benchmarking, analytics and insights to the financial services industry. Its analysts conduct thousands of interviews with business leaders each year to assess providers across a range of key criteria. Less than 10% of the more than 500 banks evaluated receive recognition.

To learn more about Cadence Bank's commercial banking services, visit .

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE ) is a $55 billion regional bank committed to helping people, companies and communities prosper. With more than 390 locations spanning the South and Texas, Cadence offers comprehensive banking, investment, trust and mortgage products and services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and corporations. Accolades include being recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Forbes and U.S. News & World Report and as a 2025 America's Best Banks by Forbes. Cadence has dutifully served customers for nearly 150 years. Learn more at . Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Cadence Bank