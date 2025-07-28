Nordstrom Rack To Open New Location In Plymouth, MA

SEATTLE, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Plymouth, MA in spring 2026.

"We look forward to being a part of the Plymouth community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack . "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Boston market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom and NordstromRack, and they can make returns easily."

The 27,000 square-foot store will be located in Colony Place, a popular shopping center that includes a Aldi, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ulta, J.Crew, Talbots, and DSW. Colony Place is owned and managed by DLC and is on the intersection of Routes 3 and 44.

"Bringing Nordstrom Rack to Colony Place is a testament to the value we create through speed, strategy, and execution," said Adam Ifshin, Founder and CEO of DLC. "We acquired this center just 13 months ago, signed a top-tier retailer in short order, and are now building the store from the ground up with our in-house teams-Renovo Construction, NWS Architects, and DLC's leasing and management experts. In a market where ground-up development is rare, we saw the opportunity and moved fast. This is a clear example of how we create long-term value for our partners and communities."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom and NordstromRack , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Massachusetts. It currently operates two Nordstrom stores and seven Nordstrom Rack stores in Massachusetts, generating more than 800 jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated more than $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

About DLC

DLC is a preeminent owner and operator of open-air shopping centers across the United States, with a proven track record of delivering value through innovative asset management strategies and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Manuela Uscher

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.

