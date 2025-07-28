Vanguard Expands Fixed Income Model Portfolio Lineup For Financial Advisors

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today expanded its lineup of dynamic asset allocation fixed income model portfolios for advisors. Two new model portfolios, Vanguard Fixed Income Capital Preservation and Vanguard Fixed Income Active Total Return, give advisors unique options to leverage fixed income to meet their clients' needs.

"Fixed income remains a cornerstone of a well-diversified portfolio, and with our newest launch of fixed income asset allocation models, we're giving financial advisors the tools to manage this essential component with precision and efficiency," said Amma Boateng, Managing Director of Financial Advisor Services at Vanguard. "Streamlining investment manager research, portfolio construction, and portfolio monitoring through model portfolios empowers advisors to spend more time strengthening client relationships and growing their business."

Vanguard's latest fixed income model portfolios

Today's additions to Vanguard's model portfolio lineup come on the heels of the introduction of Vanguard's first two fixed income models in May 2025. Vanguard Fixed Income Risk Diversification model portfolio intends to help provide ballast against equity market volatility. Vanguard Fixed Income Total Return model portfolio is designed for advisors whose clients seek wealth accumulation. Today's additions, Vanguard Fixed Income Capital Preservation and Vanguard Fixed Income Active Total Return, further expand Vanguard's suite of model portfolio solutions for financial advisors.

Vanguard Fixed Income Capital Preservation model aims to safeguard capital while generating modest returns, with a focus on minimizing volatility. For advisors whose clients are looking to maintain their sense of financial security, Vanguard Fixed Income Capital Preservation model aims to help ensure that capital remains available when investors need it.

Vanguard Fixed Income Active Total Return model combines higher quality global bonds with high-yield bonds for an actively managed fixed income portfolio that seeks to outperform a passive benchmark. Advisors whose clients are comfortable with greater volatility in pursuit of higher returns may find that Vanguard Fixed Income Active Total Return model helps them meet their clients' needs.

Empowering advisors with fixed income expertise and experience

Vanguard Fixed Income Group manages $2.6 trillion in assets under management as of 6/30/25. The experienced team takes a differentiated approach to risk taking that, combined with low fees, has delivered strong outcomes for investors over the long term. Ninety-two percent of Vanguard active fixed income funds outperformed their peer group averages over the past ten years ended 6/30/25.1

This fixed income expertise delivered through model portfolios frees up financial advisor time and enables them to focus on deepening client relationships, which research shows can lead to stronger client retention rates, client satisfaction, and referrals.

Vanguard dynamic model portfolios seek to outperform a market-capitalization-weighted benchmark. All Vanguard model portfolios seek to offer broadly diversified, low-cost, and high-quality Vanguard-managed solutions for end-investors with a variety of investment time horizons and risk profiles.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to tens of millions of individual investors around the globe-directly, through workplace plans, and through financial intermediaries. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard .

1 For the ten-year period ended June 30, 2025, 44 of 48 Vanguard bond funds outperformed their peer group averages. Results will vary for other time periods. Only funds with a minimum ten-year history were included in the comparison. (Source: LSEG Lipper.) Note that the competitive performance data shown represent past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results, and that all investments are subject to risks. For the most recent performance, visit our website at .

For more information about Vanguard funds, visit vanguard to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss.

Bond funds are subject to the risk that an issuer will fail to make payments on time, and that bond prices will decline because of rising interest rates or negative perceptions of an issuer's ability to make payments. Investments in bonds issued by non-U.S. companies are subject to risks including country/regional risk and currency risk. High-yield bonds generally have medium- and lower-range credit quality ratings and are therefore subject to a higher level of credit risk than bonds with higher credit quality ratings.

Be aware that fluctuations in the financial markets and other factors may cause declines in the value of your account. There is no guarantee that any particular asset allocation or mix of funds will meet your investment objectives or provide you with a given level of income.

Vanguard does not, and will not, make any representations about whether a model portfolio is in the best interest of any investor, is not, and will not be, responsible for the determination of whether a model portfolio is in the best interests of any investor, and is not acting as an investment advisor to any investor. It is the investment advisor's responsibility to determine the appropriateness of the model portfolios, or any of the securities included therein, for any client.

The Vanguard model portfolios are provided for illustrative and educational purposes only. The Vanguard model portfolios do not constitute research, are not personalized investment advice or an investment recommendation from Vanguard to any client of a third party financial professional and are intended for use only by a third party financial professional, with other information, as a resource to help build a portfolio or as an input in the development of investment advice for its own clients. Such financial professionals are responsible for making their own independent judgment as to how to use the Vanguard model portfolios.

Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor.

SOURCE Vanguard

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED