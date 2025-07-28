Persona Pro Expands Through More Than 400 Healthcare Practitioners, Delivering Data-Driven Personalized Nutrition To Support Today's Health Needs

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Persona Pro, the practitioner division of PersonaTM Nutrition and formerly known as Vitamin Packs ProTM, announced today the expansion of its personalized nutrition platform, now partnering with more than 400 healthcare professionals nationwide. This growth reflects a shifting healthcare landscape where preventive care, weight management, and holistic health are increasingly prioritized alongside traditional medical treatments.

Helping Prevent Disease and Lower Health Care Costs

Diet-related illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity are now the leading causes of preventable death in the U.S., responsible for more fatalities than smoking. The financial burden is equally severe, with treatment costs nearing $400 billion annually and projected to rise to $1.3 trillion within 25 years1.

"Whether it's a solo practitioner or a large concierge medical group, we're working with all types of healthcare practices to support every doctor's ability to give trusted nutritional advice," said Jason Brown, CEO and co-founder of Persona Nutrition. "Our mission is to lower healthcare costs by helping people prevent diet-related diseases because these conditions are not just common, they're costly. Persona Pro is achieving this by helping doctors expand their offerings, support better health outcomes, and give patients personalized care without adding complexity."

Real-Time Data to Understand Patients

In 2025, Persona's most recommended and selected supplements have reflected key areas of patient health priorities. The top individual supplements include multivitamins, vitamin D3, probiotics, cordyceps, and appetite support, while the most frequently selected protocols-combinations that support a specific health concern-are Energy Support, Foundational Formula, and Healthy Weight Support. These trends highlight the growing demand for foundational wellness, metabolic health, and personalized energy solutions in clinical care.

"The strong focus on weight management and metabolic health aligns with what we're seeing across the country, especially in the era of GLP-1 medications," said Brandi Cole, Integrative Pharmacist and VP of Science and Nutrition. "As these therapies reshape the conversation around weight, doctors need trusted tools to guide supplement use safely and effectively, and that's exactly where Persona Pro fits in."

From medical doctors to chiropractors, psychiatrists, naturopaths, and beyond, Persona Pro offers an easy-to-use system that integrates seamlessly into their practice and doubles as a new revenue stream. The platform allows healthcare providers to recommend personalized supplement plans while confidently avoiding risky drug-nutrient interactions, using a database that cross-references 4,000 prescription medications.

"One of the features doctors value most is Persona Pro's ability to flag potential drug-nutrient interactions in real time," continued Cole. "It gives practitioners peace of mind, knowing they can make safe, informed supplement recommendations. Persona Pro is also a feedback loop where our growing network of doctors helps guide what we offer next, as new science and patient needs continue to evolve."

Originally launched in 2018 and developed under the guidance of longevity expert Dr. Michael Roizen, M.D., the Persona Pro platform has evolved significantly since its reacquisition by the founders in 2024. Today's system is powered by advanced technology and an algorithm with over 5 trillion possible combinations, ensuring personalized daily vitamin packs are tailored to each patient's nutritional needs, prescriptions, and health goals.

To learn more or sign up to become a referring physician, visit .

About Persona TM Nutrition:

Originally launched as Vitamin Packs in 1999, PersonaTM Nutrition rebranded in 2017 and became the first personalized nutrition subscription business, attracting investment from companies like L Catterton, Emil Capital Partners, and BrandProject. In 2019, Persona Nutrition was acquired by Nestlé Health Science, and in 2024, Persona returned to the leadership of its founders, Jason Brown and Prem Thudia, to refocus on its core mission of delivering personalized nutrition solutions with agility and innovation. A proud member of the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), Persona upholds the highest industry standards for quality and safety. The company also supports Vitamin Angels®, providing vitamins to children at risk of malnutrition with every order. Visit to learn more.

