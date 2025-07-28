Doug Houghton Of Alkira Recognized On The CRN Top 100 Executives List For 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkira, the leader in Network Infrastructure as a Service (NIaaS), today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Doug Houghton, Director of Channels, to its prestigious 2025 Top 100 Executives list. This annual ranking highlights passionate and outstanding leaders in the technology industry who are committed to driving IT channel growth through ongoing innovation and strategic, channel-focused initiatives.

Houghton has been instrumental in steering Alkira through a period of record-breaking growth as demand for AI-ready networking infrastructure accelerates. Under his leadership, Alkira achieved a 255% year-over-year increase in channel annual contract value and doubled its revenue from fiscal year 2024 to 2025. The company's 100% partner-led model has resulted in 72% of new logos being sourced through the channel, with over 60% of Alkira's 130 global partners actively contributing to new opportunities. His strategic focus on global expansion - opening new markets in Canada, China, and Australia - has positioned Alkira as a leader in agile networking solutions for enterprises worldwide.

The CRN 2025 Top 100 Executives list honors the achievements of executives across four categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators and Top 25 Channel Disrupters. These visionary leaders leverage their distinct strengths to propel the channel forward and shape the industry's direction.

"Every executive on this list demonstrates exceptional leadership and channel expertise, driving success throughout the partner ecosystem," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These industry trailblazers leverage their unique talents and steadfast commitment to business growth to unlock new opportunities in IT and empower partner success."

"I am truly honored to be recognized among the top executives in the IT channel by CRN," said Houghton. "This acknowledgment reflects the passion and commitment of the entire Alkira team, whose dedication to innovation drives our mission to transform enterprise networking. Together, we are empowering organizations and partners with agile, secure, and scalable network solutions that accelerate digital transformation and deliver real business value. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in networking and supporting our customers every step of the way."

The 2025 Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the upcoming August issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage beginning July 28 at .

About Alkira

Alkira is the leader in Network Infrastructure on Demand. We unify any environments, sites, and users via an enterprise network built entirely in the cloud. The network is managed using the same controls, policies, and security systems network administrators know, is available as a service, and can instantly scale as needed. There is no new hardware to deploy, software to download, or architecture to learn. Alkira's solution is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and global managed service providers. Learn more at alkira and follow us @alkiranet.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco .

Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn

© 2025. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Alkira

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED