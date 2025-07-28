Organ Preservation Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue Of USD 414.24 Million By 2032, Globally, At 6.65% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Organ Preservation Market presents strong growth potential driven by rising transplant demand, technological innovation, and supportive government initiatives-especially in dominant regions like North America. However, high device costs, limited donor availability, and complex regulations pose significant entry barriers. For new entrants or expanding players, targeting high-volume transplant centers in mature markets with advanced, cost-effective solutions is key. Strategic partnerships with hospitals, donor networks, and government agencies can help mitigate regulatory hurdles and build trust. Emphasizing affordability, mobility, and compliance will unlock opportunities in underserved and emerging regions.

Lewes, Delaware, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Organ Preservation Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% from 2026 to 2032 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 259.34 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 414.24 Million by the end of the forecast period.

The Organ Preservation Market is witnessing robust growth driven by technological innovations and increasing transplant procedures. As global organ donation awareness rises, the need for reliable preservation solutions has never been more critical.

Key Highlights of the Report :



Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of current value and future projections

Segment Analysis : Breaks down the market by Preservation Technique, Organ Type, and End User for focused strategy development.

Regional Insights : Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more

Competitive Landscape : Profiles key players, their strategic initiatives, and innovation-driven growth approaches.

Growth Drivers & Challenges : Analyzes the forces accelerating growth and the restraints hindering large-scale adoption. Challenges and Risk Assessment : Evaluates ethical debates, off-target effects, and regulatory complexities.

Why This Report Matters :

This report empowers stakeholders with data-backed insights into market trends, regulatory outlook, and product innovation. It serves as a strategic tool to assess risks, evaluate competition, and explore emerging opportunities in a market vital to global healthcare infrastructure.

Who You Should Read This Report :



Healthcare Investors & Strategic Planners – to make informed decisions

Medical Device Manufacturers – to assess market entry or expansion potential

Hospital Administrators & Transplant Centers – to stay updated on storage innovations Research Institutes & Biotech Firms – for technology benchmarking and collaboration

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Global Organ Preservation Market Size ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Organ Preservation Market Overview

Market Driver

1. Rising Global Organ Transplantation Demand:



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as kidney failure, cardiovascular ailments, liver cirrhosis, and diabetes-related complications is significantly increasing the number of organ transplant procedures globally. As the burden of end-stage organ failure rises, so does the demand for viable donor organs-creating an urgent need for efficient and advanced organ preservation technologies.

According to the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation, more than 146,000 solid organ transplants were performed globally in 2022, with this number expected to grow rapidly. The aging global population, expanding awareness regarding transplant procedures, and improvements in diagnostic capabilities are further pushing healthcare systems to adopt advanced storage and preservation techniques. This demand-supply dynamic drives healthcare institutions and transplant centers to invest in modern preservation systems that can improve success rates and reduce organ discard. Thus, the increasing transplant volume is a key growth engine for the organ preservation market.



2. Technological Advancements in Preservation Methods



Breakthroughs in medical technology have significantly improved the ways organs are preserved before transplantation. Traditional static cold storage (SCS) is now being complemented-or even replaced-by more dynamic and effective methods like hypothermic machine perfusion (HMP), normothermic regional perfusion (NRP), and ex vivo lung perfusion (EVLP). These techniques provide oxygenation and nutrient circulation to organs, maintaining them in a near-physiological state, which helps preserve organ function and improves transplant outcomes. Furthermore, the emergence of portable preservation systems with real-time temperature control, pressure monitoring, and IoT integration has allowed for safer and longer-distance transportation of donor organs. These innovations not only help in expanding the donor pool but also reduce ischemic injury and post-transplant complications. As competition among device manufacturers intensifies, continuous R&D investments are expected to lower costs and increase market accessibility, making technology a central driver of market expansion.

3. Government Initiatives and Public Awareness on Organ Donation



Governments and healthcare organizations across the world are actively promoting organ donation to address the growing transplant waitlists. Public health campaigns, incentives for donors, digital donor registries, and awareness initiatives have contributed to a growing number of registered donors. For example, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has implemented the“Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN)” to streamline donor-recipient matching and promote equitable organ allocation. Countries like Spain and the U.K. have also introduced "opt-out" systems to increase donor participation. Moreover, NGOs and advocacy groups play a vital role in educating communities and reducing cultural stigma surrounding organ donation. These efforts have not only increased the number of available organs but have also created a structured ecosystem that supports advanced preservation techniques. As donation rates improve globally, the demand for preservation technologies will grow proportionally, sustaining long-term market growth.

Market Restraint

1. High Cost of Advanced Organ Preservation Devices



One of the most significant challenges facing the organ preservation market is the high cost associated with advanced preservation systems. While traditional cold storage techniques are relatively inexpensive, cutting-edge technologies like normothermic perfusion machines can cost upwards of $50,000 to $100,000, not including recurring maintenance, consumables, and training costs. These devices often require highly skilled technicians and comprehensive infrastructure, limiting their adoption in low-resource or rural settings. Additionally, smaller hospitals and transplant centers in developing countries face budgetary constraints, making it difficult for them to invest in high-end preservation solutions. Insurance reimbursements often do not cover the full cost of preservation technologies, further discouraging providers from upgrading to modern systems. This cost barrier creates a market segmentation between high-income and low-income regions, thereby limiting global penetration and slowing innovation uptake in cost-sensitive markets.

2. Limited Organ Supply and Donor Availability



Despite rising awareness, the availability of viable donor organs continues to be a significant bottleneck in the organ transplant value chain. The global demand for organs far exceeds the available supply, leading to long waiting lists and, in many cases, patients dying before a suitable donor becomes available.

Factors such as socio-cultural taboos, religious beliefs, mistrust in medical systems, and lack of awareness contribute to the low donor rates, especially in countries with underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure.

Even when organs are available, many are discarded due to inadequate preservation during procurement and transport. This organ wastage due to mishandling or delayed logistics diminishes the total addressable market for preservation technologies. The lack of a consistent donor pool also discourages hospitals from investing heavily in expensive preservation solutions, as the volume of transplants may not justify the cost. Thus, the ongoing shortage of donor organs directly limits the growth trajectory of the organ preservation market.

3. Regulatory and Ethical Complexities



Organ preservation, like the broader transplant industry, is heavily regulated by international and national health bodies to ensure patient safety, ethical donor practices, and standardization of procedures. Inconsistent regulatory frameworks between countries, especially in cross-border organ transportation, can delay or even cancel transplant procedures. Obtaining regulatory approvals for new preservation technologies is often time-consuming and cost-intensive, posing barriers to market entry for small and medium-sized enterprises. Moreover, ethical concerns surrounding consent, organ trafficking, and commercialization of organ donations add further scrutiny to the development and deployment of preservation technologies. In many cases, the evolving legal landscape requires continuous updates to protocols, documentation, and staff training-raising operational costs for providers. These regulatory and ethical hurdles limit technological innovation and discourage new players from entering the market, particularly in regions with complex healthcare governance.

Geographical Dominance: North America dominates the Organ Preservation Market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high transplant volumes, and strong government support for organ donation programs. The presence of major industry players and widespread adoption of cutting-edge preservation technologies, such as machine perfusion systems, further accelerates market growth. Favorable reimbursement policies and active research initiatives make the region a lucrative hub for innovation, positioning it as a global leader in organ preservation solutions.

Key Players

The“Global Organ Preservation Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are XVIVO Perfusion, TransMedics, OrganOx Limited, Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC, Preservation Solutions, Inc., BioLifeSolutions, Inc., Bridge to Life Ltd., 21st Century Medicine, and Paragonix Technologies, Inc.

Organ Preservation Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Preservation Technique, Organ Type, End User and Geography.



Organ Preservation Market, by Preservation Technique



Static Cold Storage (SCS)



Hypothermic Machine Perfusion (HMP Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP)



Organ Preservation Market, by Organ Type



Kidneys



Liver



Heart



Lungs



Pancreas

Others



Organ Preservation Market, by End-User





Hospitals and Transplant Centres



Organ Procurement Organizations Research Institutes and Laboratories



Organ Preservation Market, by Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

